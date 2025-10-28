Overview: California Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, has assured voters that security measures are in place to protect the integrity of every ballot cast in the upcoming November 4th Special Election. Weber, along with CA State Attorney General Rob Bonta, has encouraged Californians to vote early and reminded them of their voting rights. Voters who missed the October 20 registration deadline can still vote by completing the Same-Day Voter Registration process and requesting their ballot in person at their county elections office or polling location. Several options are available to participate in the election, including by mail, at secure drop boxes or in person at vote centers or polling places.

Ellen Perrault

Many voters around the state have already returned their ballots for the November 4th Special Election. For voters who are still weighing their voting options or who have questions about the process, California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber held a virtual press briefing for ethnic media outlets on October 21. The event was hosted by the American Community Media (ACOM) in partnership with the California Secretary of State’s office.

Weber is working to help ensure California voters are informed about the many ways they can cast their ballots in this important special election. In this spirit, Weber emphasized the critical role of ethnic media as trusted messengers in both minority and immigrant communities.

“Your vote is your voice, and California protects its citizens’ rights to use their voice through their vote,” the Secretary has emphasized in recent days.

Weber assured those in attendance that security measures are in place around the state to protect the integrity of every ballot cast and stressed the process will remain transparent and accurate.

On Monday, with the election just two weeks away, Weber joined CA State Attorney General Rob Bonta in a joint press release that not only reminded Californians about their voting rights, they also encouraged Californians to vote early. The message also advised law enforcement agencies about laws protecting the integrity of the electoral process. As Secretary of State, Weber is CA’s top election officer and as Attorney General, Bonta is responsible for enforcing election laws.

If you registered or re-registering less than 15 days before the Nov 4 election you will need to complete the Same Day Voter Registration process and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location. Those who missed the October 20 registration deadline, can still vote by following these guidelines as well.

For those planning to register on election day visit the polling place look up tool to find your polling location.

Weber further reminded voters there are several options available to participate in this election, including by mail, at secure drop boxes or in person at vote centers or polling places including “VOTER Choice Act Counties” (which includes Riverside County), that offer “More Days, More Ways to Vote. Voters can also tract your ballots using the online tool, “Where’s My Ballot.”

When emphasizing the benefits of early voting, Weber noted that 2.5 million ballots had already been received and further warned of postal delays that could impact ballots suggesting voters go inside the post office to mail their ballot so it can be date-stamped.

Addressing concerns about the possibility of low voter turnout in the special election the Secretary emphasized the importance of marginalized communities voting in every election. “Participation ensures representation,” she stressed. Adding, “People notice when we show up.”

In acknowledgement of the current, strained political environment, earlier this week Weber stressed, “Every Californian has the right to cast a ballot free from intimidation, harassment, or coercion.” Adding, “My office urges anyone who is subject to or witnesses any type of voter interference to report it to my office, their county elections office, or to elections workers on site.”

Participation in CA’s November 4, 2025 Special Election may prove to be essential to maintaining this nation’s democracy. As Weber reminded those on the call, “Every election has consequences,” she declared. “Don’t give up your power.”