Overview: The Department of Justice (DOJ) will monitor polling sites across six jurisdictions, five of which are in California, for the upcoming Nov. 4 Special Election. California has deployed its own team of observers to watch the DOJ staff. A group of 41 California Democratic Congressmen called the Trump administration’s decision to deploy federal monitors an act of voter intimidation. California Attorney General Rob Bonta criticized Trump, arguing that doing so is an attempt to question the integrity of elections and California’s vote on Prop. 50.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Breanna Reeves

California announced it will deploy its own team of observers to watch Department of Justice staff who are set to monitor the upcoming. Nov. 4 Special Election.

Ahead of the election, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it will monitor polling sites across six jurisdictions, five of which are in California, including Riverside County. According to the Department, they regularly deploy staff to monitor elections for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections.



“The Department of Justice will do everything necessary to protect the votes of eligible American citizens, ensuring our elections are safe and secure,” stated Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division in a press announcement. “Transparent election processes and election monitoring are critical tools for safeguarding our elections and ensuring public trust in the integrity of our elections.”

A group of 41 California Democratic Congressmen, including Rep. Pete Aguilar, called the Trump administration’s decision to deploy federal monitors an act of voter intimidation. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant Attorney General Dhillon, the congressmen stated that California’s election system is the “gold standard for the nation” and called the move unnecessary.

“Let us be crystal clear: We will not tolerate federal interference in Californians’ right to vote, including by the Department engaging in any form of intimidation of immigrant communities,” the letter read.

The practice of monitoring elections is standard, however, with the Special Election focused on redistricting and possibly increasing Democratic seats ahead of the 2026 midterm election, the deployment of federal monitors comes during a time of heightened tension between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump.



“Our democracy depends on free and fair elections,” stated Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California. “We will work tirelessly to uphold and protect the integrity of the election process.”



California Attorney General Rob Bonta criticized Trump in a virtual news conference, arguing that doing so is an attempt to question the integrity of elections and California’s vote on Prop. 50 which would allow the state to redraw district lines.

In a statement released by California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber shared that the Department of Justice did not provide her office with any justification for the need to deploy federal monitors to the five California counties: Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside.



“We will not permit tactics masquerading as oversight to erode voter confidence or intimidate Californians. Our voters have earned the right to cast their ballots free from surveillance or interference—from anyone,” Weber stated.

Riverside County Registrar of Voters shared that the County’s ballot processing facility is open for election observation, either in person or through livestream cameras.

“We welcome everyone to witness the process firsthand and learn more about how ballots are securely handled and accurately counted,” Elizabeth Florer, public information office for the Registrar, said via email. “The County of Riverside Registrar of Voters is committed to conducting elections that are accurate, transparent, and fair.”