Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

Eighty years ago, on October 23, 1945, Jack Roosevelt Robinson signed a contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers to become the first Black player in Major League Baseball (MLB). This ultimately ended segregation in the sport and changed the game forever.

MLB established Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 1984, to commemorate Robinson’s actual first day in the major leagues. However, that monumental day was two years in the making.

Each year since the 1984 season, all major league players shed their familiar jerseys and wear the number 42 on their uniforms to celebrate and remember what Jackie Robinson did for racial segregation though America’s favorite pastime, so long ago. The athlete and civil rights activist would be subjected to taunts and racial abuse from both the fans and opposing players over many years.

Born in Cairo, Georgia in 1919, Jackie was the fifth child of Mallie and Jerry Robinson. The young pigeon-toed Jackie was a quick runner like his siblings, but not as fast as brother Mack who won a silver medal in the 1936 Olympic Games 200 meters.

In 1938, competing for Pasadena City College (PCC), Jackie, the over achiever, set a national record in the ‘broad jump’ at the Junior College Track Championships in Pomona, then raced to join his PCC baseball team on the same day in the 5th inning, getting two hits and a stolen base.

From 1939-41, Jackie enrolled at UCLA, becoming a four-sport letterman including football, baseball, basketball and track. Prior to professional baseball, he signed a contract to play pro football, initially for the semi-pro Honolulu Bears and Los Angeles Bulldogs in 1941. A severe ankle injury and war in the Pacific brought an end to football for him.

Robinson was drafted in 1942, earned a commission as a Second Lieutenant, and served during WW2.

On October 23,1945, Dodgers president Branch Rickey signed a 26-year-old Jackie Robinson to a minor league contract to play for the Montreal Royals, the Dodger Triple A affiliate. Robinson had met his future wife Rachel at UCLA, and she would become a pillar of strength for him as he faced the racial tide of major league baseball ahead. The Dodgers signed Robinson to a major league contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

Breaking baseball’s color barrier came with a price. Throughout his career, Robinson would face unimaginable abuse from opposing players and baseball fans at every park. From relentless verbal taunts to physical attacks, he not only endured the hatred; he excelled on the field. Through his extraordinary strength of character and on-field performance, Robinson paid the price for those who would follow.

“I’m not concerned with you liking or disliking me. All I ask is that you respect me as a human being,” said Robinson.

Jackie Robinson won the “Rookie of the Year” award in 1947, “Most Valuable Player” in 1949 and led the Brooklyn Dodgers to six Pennants and a World Series title in 1955 over the New York Yankees . . He remained close to Martin Luther King, Jr., serving as a life-long ally of the civil rights movement in America.

Jackie Robinson is an American treasure. His legacy of serving his country in uniform during times of war and his people during an extraordinary historical struggle will always endure.

“A life is not important except [for] the impact it has on other lives,” said Robinson.

Jack Roosevelt Robinson was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame on October 15, 1972; he passed on October 24, one week later. His legacy continues through the works of the “Jackie Robinson Foundation” providing initiatives, scholarships, mentoring, financial literacy and leadership development in the minority community.