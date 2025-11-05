BVN Staff

Today, Congressman Pete Aguilar (CA-33) issued the following statement on California voting decisively to pass Prop 50 to push back against Donald Trump and Republicans’ power grab and attempts to steal another election:

“[Yesterday], Californians made their voices loud and clear: Donald Trump must be held accountable for his cruel, costly, and corrupt actions. By decisively voting yes on Prop 50, Californians sent a clear message to Donald Trump that they will not stand for his attempts to steal the 2026 midterm elections. This victory will pave the way for Democrats to hold the Trump administration accountable by taking back the House next November.

Californians have seen first hand the amount of damage the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans can do in just 10 months. From the dangerous ICE raids that are tearing families apart and making communities unsafe, to militarizing our cities and raising the cost of everything from housing to health care, the voters know Trump and his Republican henchmen must be stopped.

Republicans expected Democrats to sit on the sidelines but in California we took immediate action – and we won’t be the last state to do so. I’m grateful to Governor Newsom, my colleagues in the California Congressional delegation, the State Legislature and the California voters for getting this across the finish line.

California has done its job, but the work doesn’t end here. We must ensure we win each of these newly drawn seats in 2026. At the same time, other Democratic states need to do their part to fight back against Republican attempts to rig the midterm elections in their favor. Our country and our democracy cannot afford another two years of a lawless Donald Trump. Full stop.”