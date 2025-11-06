Overview: California voters have approved Proposition 50, which will allow the state to redraw its congressional map, changing the boundaries of five districts currently held by Republican representatives. The move is seen as a way to counteract redistricting efforts among Republican led states to maintain Republican control in Congress. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who spearheaded the Prop 50 effort, celebrated the passage of the measure, saying that Californians “stood tall and stood firm” in response to Donald Trump’s attempts to influence the 2026 midterm election.

Breanna Reeves

California voters passed Proposition 50 on Nov. 4, with the Associated Press officially calling the race at 8 p.m.



More than five million voters approved allowing the state to redraw its congressional map which will change the boundaries of five districts currently held by Republican representatives, including Rep. Ken Calvert (CA-41) who represents cities across Riverside County, from Coachella Valley to Corona.



Spearheaded by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Prop. 50 was put on the ballot to counteract redistricting efforts among states in order to maintain Republican control in Congress. The five current Republican congressmen will now face re-election as their districts and demographics shift.



“We stood tall and we stood firm in response to Donald Trump’s recklessness. And tonight, after poking the bear, this bear roared, with unprecedented turnout in a Special Election,” Newsom said in a press conference held after the results were called.



In San Bernardino County, 57% of residents voted in favor of Prop. 50 and 56% of Riverside County residents voted in favor of the measure.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33) celebrated the passing of Prop. 50 in a statement as he addressed Trump’s attempts to influence the 2026 midterm election by encouraging Republican states like Texas to redraw their districts. Aguilar represents large parts of San Bernardino County including northern Redlands, Bloomington, most of Colton and Rialto.

“Today, Californians made their voices loud and clear: Donald Trump must be held accountable for his cruel, costly, and corrupt actions,” Aguilar stated. “California has done its job, but the work doesn’t end here. We must ensure we win each of these newly drawn seats in 2026. At the same time, other Democratic states need to do their part to fight back against Republican attempts to rig the midterm election in their favor. Our country and our democracy cannot afford another two years of a lawless Donald Trump. Full stop.”