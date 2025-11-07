Overview: A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to pay the full amount of SNAP benefits by November 7, after the administration said it would only partially fund the benefits. Amid a government shutdown, 45 million SNAP recipients to rely on benefits, with many turning to food banks during the delay. The court ordered the administration to pay the benefits using Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 193 funds in combination with the contingency funds authorized by Congress.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Breanna Reeves



A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pay Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in full by Nov. 7, after the administration said they would only partially fund the benefits.



The government has been shut down for a record number of days — 38 days and counting, marking the longest shut down in U.S. history. With the shut down, more than 45 million SNAP recipients who rely on the program have had to rely on other means for food. Many have turned to food banks, food delivery apps like Door Dash and businesses like Aldi, who are providing meal packages at a reduced cost.

The court ordered the administration to pay the benefits using Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 193 funds in combination with the contingency funds authorized by Congress. The total cost of SNAP benefits for each month is estimated at $8 billion.



“This Court is not naïve to the administration’s true motivations,” wrote Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr.. “Far from being concerned with Child Nutrition funding, these statements make clear that the administration is withholding full SNAP benefits for political purposes.”



According to the court document, there was a total of $6 billion in SNAP contingency funds at the start of the Fiscal Year, but some funds were used for the Food and Nutrition Service and for the Nutrition Assistance Program block grants for Puerto Rico and American Samoa. According to the Court, there should be $5.25 billion remaining in contingency funds.

On Nov. 4, Inland Empire leaders criticized the Trump administration’s actions in delaying to pay out SNAP benefits. The administration initially agreed to pay 50% of benefits, followed by a USDA memo that increased the payout to 65%.



“Our message today to President Trump is simple; stop using hunger as a weapon,” stated Congressman Mark Takano. “Families, seniors, and veterans should never have to wonder whether politics will decide whether they can eat. Our ask is clear: restart SNAP benefits now as the judge ordered and come to the negotiating table so we can save health care and reopen the government.”

Takano was joined by other members of the Inland Empire Congressional Delegation which include Reps. Pete Aguilar (CA-33), Raul Ruiz (CA-25) and Norma Torres (CA-35), who gathered at a local food bank that distributes food across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

“American families are facing the largest cut to SNAP in history—$186 billion—and this shutdown is only making hunger worse. It took states like California suing the Trump Administration just to force the release of emergency SNAP funds so families could eat during Thanksgiving,” stated Congressman Raul Ruiz.



“In California’s 25th District, where 42% of families rely on SNAP, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Speaker Johnson needs to stop canceling work and do his job. I’ll keep fighting to reopen the government, protect SNAP, safeguard health care, and lower costs for hardworking families,” Ruiz continued.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and more than 20 other states sued the Trump administration over refusal to fund SNAP benefits, also called CalFresh in California.

An estimated 5.5 million California residents rely on CalFresh benefits each month.

“Let’s be clear about what’s happening: For the first time ever, SNAP benefits will not be available to the millions of low-income individuals who depend on them to put food on the table,” stated Attorney General Rob Bonta in a press statement. “With the holidays around the corner, we are seeing costs for groceries continue to increase and food banks facing unprecedented demand. We are taking a stand because families will experience hunger and malnutrition if the Trump Administration gets its way.”