Jon D. Gaede, BVN Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) win their third straight in a game that started as a defensive battle. Billed as a match-up of two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Herbert and Rodgers, it was a resilient Charger defense that stepped up to make big plays against Pittsburg to preserve the 25-10 victory.

After week 10, the Chargers find themselves one game behind the Broncos and one ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Following an exchange of punts, the Steelers went ahead 3-0 on a field goal. Then Charger linebacker Khalil Mack forced a fumble by Aaron Rodgers in his own end zone for a safety at 5:09 of the first quarter.

The Steelers led 3-2 after the first. Chargers rookie safety RJ Mickens intercepted a Rodgers pass in the second quarter, followed by a 15 yard TD pass from Herbert to McConkey. This put the Chargers ahead 10-3 at the half.

“I thought it was a huge win for us today, I think our defense played incredibly well, getting turnovers and key stops.” Justin Herbert

Charger kicker Cameron Dicker showed what an asset a reliable NFL kicker can be by making field goals from 32, 42 and a record tying 59 yards on the day. Keenan Allen had two catches, reaching a major milestone by surpassing fellow Charger Antonio Gates with a franchise record of 956 pass receptions.

“The best part is being with the guys, seeing their emotions and making it a special moment,” – said Allen.

Justin Herbert finished 20 of 33 for 220 yards and one touchdown, running 5 times for 20 yards. The 41 year old Aaron Rodgers was 16 of 31 for 161 yards and one touchdown. Ladd McConkey had four receptions for 107 yards and a score; Quentin Johnston caught five for 42; Oronde Gadsten II caught three; and Keenan Allen caught two. Daiyan Henley led the defense with six solo tackles.

Running back Kimani Vidal ran for 95 yards on 25 carries, scoring on a two yard run in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for the 25-10 victory. Justin Herbert is still getting hit as he passes, but able to use his frame and athleticism to complete plays.

Chargers travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next, then have a bye week before returning home to play the Super Bowl champion Eagles on December 8th.