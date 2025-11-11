Overview: Eight moderate to conservative Senate Democrats voted with Republicans to reopen the government without extending the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, despite promising not to do so. The Democrats settled for a promise from Republicans to hold a vote on ACA subsidies in the future, which does not guarantee an extension of subsidies. This has led to disappointment among the American people, who were willing to sacrifice and endure the shutdown to secure and maintain healthcare subsidies for millions. The article raises questions about the economic and racial representation in Congress, as well as the influence of wealth among senators.

S.E. Williams

On Sunday, we learned how, once again, Congressional leaders of the Democratic Party-–even with the wind at their backs-–are as spineless as they come.

Despite Democratic voters and others proving to be “ride or die” for the Democratic Party during last Tuesday’s election, at least eight Senate Democrats just could not be counted on to hold the line against reopening the government.

Democratic congressional leaders had promised the American people they would not vote to reopen the government without first securing an extension of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies for millions of Americans who rely on them. Their word, like the president’s, proved to be unreliable.

At least eight moderate to conservative Senate Democrats voted with Republicans Sunday to end the filibuster and help Republicans pass a continuing resolution to reopen the government without the promised extension of the ACA subsidies. Instead, they settled for a “promise” from Republicans to hold a vote on ACA subsidies in the near future which means in essence, absolutely nothing. I say this because we all know that if Trump ultimately decides to tell Senate Republicans not to hold the vote…they won’t hold it! Or, if there is a vote and an extension of the subsidies somehow manages to pass, there is not guarantee Trump will sign the legislation. At this point it appears promises from Senate Democrats are as worthless as promises from Republicans.

Remember, the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010, without a single Republican vote. Remember, Republicans shut the government down in 2013, in an attempt to repeal the ACA. Also, remember there’s been no less than “70 Republican-led attempts to repeal, modify or otherwise curb the Affordable Care Act ,” since it became law on March 23, 2010,” according to a July 2017 report by Newsweek.

Senators who folded like a broken umbrella and agreed to the closure vote, quickly held a press conference during which they droned on and on, one after the other, offering marble-mouthed explanations for why they voted the way they did and to highlight the promises made to them by Republican Senate leadership. These promises, however, did not include the extension of ACA subsidies–a key reason for the shutdown stalemate.

Instead, the agreement included extending government funding through January 30, 2026; funding for three appropriation bills for 2026; funding SNAP benefits through September 30; an end to Trump’s federal worker layoffs; and a vote on ACA subsidies—not the guaranteed extension Democrats sought.

These Democrats caved despite strong support from the American people as evidenced by recent election results where Democratic victories washed across the nation like a tidal wave. The election results were clear evidence of the frustration existing among the American people regarding the actions of the current administration.

“Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich, by promising to protect each from the other.” Oscar Ameringer

It seems disingenuous for these Democrats to place their trust in Republican promises when the president, with the aid and support of Republican congressional leaders, have collectively done nothing but strewn the landscape of America with take aways, cutbacks, lay-offs and broken promises for the working class and poor while simultaneously enriching the nation’s top one percent.

Despite their tortured explanations about why they caved, the eight Democratic senators who did, appear as out of touch with the American people as Trump and his minions.

I also think it is important to keep in mind that only 12% of U.S. Senators (6 of 50) are members of racial or ethnic minority groups. In the House of Representatives that number is 28%. This, compared to more than 42% of American people who are members of racial or ethnic minority groups, raises a question about how in touch both Houses of Congress—especially the Senate—are with the needs of those they represent.

In addition, the wealth gap between members of Congress and those they are supposed to represent raises other important questions about economic representation in federal government. An analysis of the 119th Congress by Investopedia reports “an especially high concentration of wealth among senators, with lists of the wealthiest senators showing extremely high net worths and multiple senators in the multimillionaire club.” Although wealth among U.S. Senators is nothing new the level of wealth among senators in the 119th Congress is notable. Thus, it is easy to see how wealth among the Senators may not only influence their policy perspectives, it can possibly help shape their priorities.

I was incredulous when one of the spineless senators, Angus King (D-Maine), stated during their press conference that they had to reach a compromise because the shutdown was not working. That the Republicans were not willing to negotiate. Really? Did he miss the November 4 election results?

Of course, not a single Democrat of color in the Senate voted with them; but of course, people of color are still as rare in the Senate as the illusive magic unicorn.

The sudden reversal of these eight Democrats on the important issue of ACA subsidies left me wondering whether party leaders just put on a show about the subsidies to fire up voters for the November 4 election and once the victorious results were in, they quickly reversed course. The strategy certainly helped get voters to the polls this time, but now that Democrats have lost credibility, what about next time?

Just a couple of short weeks ago, The Hill reported how Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had excoriated the president and the Republican Party for wanting to take health care away from 16 million Americans while they continue to give tax breaks to the wealthy. A story that has become background noise to every action by the current administration. Schumer called it “a disgrace.” To further dramatize his alleged passion around this issue Schumer even used Trump-like colorful language, “So Democrats have three words for this: No f‑‑‑ing way,” he declared with such drama it was almost believable. I guess for street creds he felt it best to use such language. Schumer was no where to be seen when Democrats reversed course.

With all the inconvenience, stress and disruption the shutdown has caused the American people who were willing to make the sacrifice in order to secure and maintain healthcare subsidies for millions, disappointment in response to the Democratic Party’s failure to stand its ground regarding ACA subsidies is palpable. It is clear there needs to be a contingency plan to protect those at risk of losing coverage.

Of course this is just my opinion. I’m keeping it real.