Alyssah Hall

Inland Empire resident Tamika Burgess always had an interest in writing fiction at a young age, even winning her elementary school’s Young Writers Conference three years in a row. Growing up, Burgess enjoyed writing because it came naturally to her and now she is the children’s book author of “Sincerely Sicily” and “Danilo Was Here.”

Both books center around Black Panamanian main characters, inspired by Burgess’s own Black Panamanian heritage. She wanted to highlight her culture and Panama’s history, which isn’t often represented in fictional works.

Burgess was born in San Diego and raised in Murrieta in a Panamanian household with her parents and brother. “Growing up in a Panamanian household meant that our culture was always alive around me. In the food we ate, the Spanish and English spoken, and the values my parents instilled in my brother and me,” Burgess said. “Outside of the home, being a Black Panamanian meant constantly explaining that being a Black Latina is not separate. My Panamanian roots connect me to a proud Latin heritage, while my African ancestry grounds me in a legacy of strength. Which I proudly celebrate,” Burgess continued.

In 2012, Burgess read R.J. Palacio’s Wonder and was so enchanted by the story and the writing that she told herself, she had to do it, too. In 2013, Burgess started the first version of what became her debut middle school novel, “Sincerely Sicily,” which is loosely based on Burgess’s experiences growing up. The book was released in January 2023 and was created out of a necessity for representation and understanding.

“Sincerely Sicily” book cover. (Photo courtesy of Burgess)

“As a child, I didn’t fully comprehend how to explain my Black Panamanian background when people asked, ‘What are you?’ Being asked that question, coupled with the fact that I was growing up in a predominantly white community as a Black Latina, I often felt out of place. My peers were all the same, and not only was I of a different race, but my culture was something that was entirely out of their realm of understanding,” Burgess shared.Burgess had always desired to have someone that she could point to and say “I’m just like them.”

However, the characters she saw in books, movies, and TV shows didn’t look like her and their experiences didn’t resemble her’s either. Burgess wrote “Sincerely Sicily” to be the book she needed and would have loved to read as a child. She hopes that readers take away a clear understanding of the African diaspora, that it is vast and spans worldwide.

“Danilo Was Here” was released in January 2025, and was inspired by the events that happened on December 20, 1989, when the United States military invaded the Republic of Panamá. Over the years, Burgess has continued to learn a significant amount about that invasion. She knew she had to find a way to incorporate this impactful event in Panamanian history into a novel. December 20, is now a national day of mourning in Panamá to commemorate those who lost their lives. When Burgess learned that many students growing up in Panama today aren’t taught much about the invasion, writing “Danilo Was Here” became even more crucial.

“I wrote ‘Danilo Was Here,’ not only to share how the pain and lasting trauma of the United States’ invasion might have affected the children who were present, but also to show how children are resilient and, with proper help, can learn the tools to overcome life-changing events and go on to prosper and thrive,” Burgess stated.

“The book covers also speak to the African diaspora and representation. Each character is visibly presenting Black and within their stories, they proudly acknowledge their Black Panamanian culture,” Burgess continued.

“Danilo Was Here” book cover (Photo courtesy of Burgess)

Outside of her children’s books, Burgess created and produced “Es Mi Cultura,” a monthly newsletter to advance the online presence of Black Latinas. This was done at a time where there wasn’t much Afro Latina representation. It launched in 2015, and ran until 2020. Past issues of Es Mi Cultura are still available at EsMiCultura.com.

“The Latin diaspora stretches across countries, languages, races, and experiences. It reflects centuries of migration, resilience, and cultural blending. By acknowledging this wide diaspora, we move beyond a single story of what it means to be ‘Latino’ or ‘Hispanic’ and instead embrace a fuller, richer understanding of the community,” Burgess said.

“I’ve seen that cultural celebrations tend to focus on lighter-skinned narratives, leaving out those whose experiences don’t fit traditional stereotypes. Celebrating Black Latinos, is a reminder that Blackness is an integral part of Latin identity, not separate from it,” Burgess continued.

During the Trump administration’s anti-immigration agenda and the threat of ICE arrests, Burgess shared that Latin heritage pride inspires hope in people and especially children, who see their families proudly embracing their culture. She said it’s especially impactful now because celebrating Latin heritage counters stereotypes.



“It challenges the negative narratives that often justify unfair policies and practices,” said Burgess.