Overview: The longest government shutdown in US history has ended, and SNAP/CalFresh benefits will be disbursed to families for November, with combined payments for November and December for newly certified applicants. The bill funds the program through September 2026. The shutdown caused disruption to CalFresh benefits, reduced federal staff at airports, and reduced flights across the nation. The ongoing shutdown hinged on a disagreement between Democrats and Republicans regarding extending enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Breanna Reeves

Following several requests to delay the full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/CalFresh benefits by the Trump administration, SNAP /CalFresh beneficiaries will begin receiving benefits as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history is ended.



On Nov. 11, President Donald Trump signed a bill passed by Congress, ending the 43-day government shutdown that resulted in the disruption of CalFresh benefits, reduced federal staff at airports and reduced flights across the nation among other impacts.



According to a memo released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), states are expected to immediately disburse full payments to families for November. The memo also recommends that states issue combined payments for November and December for newly certified applicants who apply after the 15th of the month. The bill funds the program through September 2026.

Prior to Congress voting on the bill to lift the government shutdown, California, along with 22 other states, sued the Trump administration on Oct. 28, over the refusal to fund SNAP/CalFresh benefits. On Oct, 31, two federal courts mandated that the administration use appropriated SNAP contingency funds to disburse 100% of the benefits.

Though the government shutdown has ended, millions of families have been impacted by the delayed SNAP benefits and have had to rely on food banks, community giveaways and other means of securing food.



For some local grocery store owners, the government shutdown has led to a lack of revenue with customers unable to shop for food, according to Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33), who visited the Redlands Ranch Market.



“On top of this, small businesses like the Redlands Ranch Market have been struggling to get by and have lost profits every day that the Trump Administration delayed SNAP benefits,” Aguilar said in a statement. “Trump has caused unnecessary chaos, confusion and suffering for countless people across the country. It’s time for Trump and Republicans to do the right thing for our country for once: put an end to this confusion, open the government and save health care.”

CalFresh is a key program that reduces poverty and food security in the state. An analysis by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) noted that per person benefits average $190 each month, totaling about $1 billion in California. CalFresh is also one of the few food assistance programs that serves all ages, meaning that families and single adults without children are eligible for benefits. According to the PPIC, nearly all families receiving CalFresh are in the bottom 20% of income distribution. Families in the bottom 20% earn, on average, $21,000 per year.

While the government shutdown is over and benefits have been restored, no solid decisions were made regarding one of the key factors of the shutdown: health care and the extension of the Affordable Care Act subsidies that affect millions of Americans..



The ongoing shutdown hinged on a disagreement between Democrats and Republicans regarding extending enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Covered California in the Golden State.The tax credits are set to expire at the end of the year. The bill that reopened the government made no assurances regarding extending the credits, but guaranteed Democrats a vote on the matter in the near future.

According to a KFF analysis based on federal government data, enhanced premium tax credits saved subsidized enrollees an average of $705 annually in 2024, which brought their annual average premium payment down to $888. Without the enhanced premium tax credits, annual premium payments in 2024 would have averaged $1,593. Without the enhanced premium tax credits, KFF estimates that what subsidized enrollees currently pay annually for premiums will double, from an average of $888 in 2025 to $1,904 in 2026.