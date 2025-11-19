Overview: Black Voice News was recognized at the American Community Media (ACoM) 2025 Expo & Awards event for their work in the community related to voter engagement. The event aimed to showcase the value of “high touch” media and celebrate the journalists, editors, and publishers who make it possible. Black Voice News reporter Breanna Reeves was also honored with 2nd place for two of her articles featured as part of BVN’s Care in the IE series.

Ellen Perrault

Members of ethnic media outlets from across California were joined by key allies from state agencies, Congress, the state legislature, the corporate sector, strategic communications firms, non profits, philanthropic institutions and media enrichment programs, for the 2025 American Community Media Expo & Awards event at the PG&E Conference Center in Oakland, CA, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

American Community Media (ACoM) Executive Director Sandy Close highlighted the goal of the event as “to showcase the enduring value of “high touch” media–media born of the very communities many of [the outlets] serve– informing, engaging, connecting.”

Close continued, ”In this emerging era of Artificial Intelligence, we are here to celebrate the journalists, the editors and publishers, the marketing directors and admin fold, all the people who make this unique form of journalism possible. We call it ‘storytelling from the inside out.’”

Black Voice News was presented with a special recognition award for Community Engagement/Voter Engagement at the 2025 American Community Media Expo & Awards event at the PG&E Conference Center in Oakland, CA, on Friday, November 7, 2025. (source: S. E. Williams, BVN)

For more than two decades this organization (recently rebranded from Ethnic Media Services) has worked to build a more inclusive communications landscape while also pushing for greater equity in the field of marketing and advertising. According to Close, these efforts were strengthened through their ongoing partnership with the California Black Media and the Latino Media Collaborative.

This year, Black Voice News (BVN) reporter Breanna Reeves was honored with 2nd place for two of her articles featured as part of BVN’s Care in the IE series. They include the articles The Urgent, Unrelenting, Ongoing Need for Caregivers and Death Doulas and The Most Important Conversation Most of Us Seek to Avoid.

“Breanna’s work continues to excel,” said Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams.

“Her attention to detail in reporting coupled with her ability to engage readers by shining the spotlight on community voices, continues to establish her as a trusted media voice in the community. We celebrate ACoM’s recognition of Breanna’s continued excellence in reporting.”

This year, Black Voice News was also honored with a special recognition award for Community Engagement related to Voter Engagement. Williams congratulated the entire BVN staff for their contributions to the team’s overall success in this regard and recognized the vision and leadership of BVN publisher Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds who encourages community engagement as a top priority for the publication.

In addition, Williams gave special credit to the leadership of BVN Community Engagement and Revenue Director Christen Irving for all of her efforts working with community partners and guiding the BVN team to produce meaningful community events. In addition, Williams noted, “I would also like to recognize BVN editorial team project manager, Esther Gatica, who works as a liaison between Irving and the editorial team to help coordinate and facilitate important community engagement initiatives.”