Overview: The California Black Women’s Collective Empowerment Institute (CABWCEI) released its 2025 State of Black Women in California Report, highlighting the health, economic, and social disparities faced by Black women and girls in the state. The report, which builds upon previous editions, shows that Black women are overrepresented in pay inequity, health disparities, poverty, and housing instability, with Black women earning 60 cents for every dollar paid to white men, and one in four Black women living below the poverty line. Despite these disparities, the report emphasizes that policy reform, data-driven investments, and community-led action can change outcomes for generations to come.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Alyssah Hall

The California Black Women’s Collective Empowerment Institute released a comprehensive report examining the health, economic, and social disparities faced by Black women and girls statewide.

The 2025 State of Black Women in California report builds upon the 2018 and 2022 editions and unites policy analysis, demographic data, and qualitative findings from hundreds of women surveyed across the state. Written by Kellie Todd Griffin, president and CEO of the California Black Women’s Collective Empowerment Institute, and Dr. Astrid Williams, the Collective’s Research Director, the 2025 report highlights the lived experiences of over 1,400 Black women and girls engaged through the Institute’s advocacy, leadership, and career development programs.

“Black women have always been a force—raising families, building movements, holding up communities, and breaking barriers with unmatched grace and grit,” Griffin said.

“But while we are often celebrated for our strength, we are far too rarely supported with the resources, respect, and recognition we deserve. This report is both a mirror and a roadmap—showing what we’ve endured and where we must go next. Because when Black women rise, we bring families, communities, and this entire state with us,” Griffin continued.

Since launching in 2023, the Collective has accomplished many community projects, such as training 1,460 Black women in leadership, economic mobility, and advocacy; training 596 middle and high school girls in financial literacy and leadership development; and conducting 6 research reports capturing the lived experiences of Black women in California.

The report’s findings revealed that although Black women make up only 6.6% of California’s female population, they remain overrepresented in pay inequity, health disparities, poverty, and housing instability. Black women also earn 60 cents for every dollar paid to white men, and one in four Black women live below the poverty line.



The maternal mortality rate is four to six times higher for Black women than white women, and one in three Black women delays care due to cost. Black single mothers spend almost 70% of their income on childcare without subsidies, which leaves little opportunity for them to build wealth. Despite these disparities, 243 Black women currently serve in elected office statewide which showcases the power of representation and leadership.

“It is real out here in these streets. I’ve spent the morning putting food into the cars of Black women who haven’t received SNAP benefits or federal paychecks. This is not theoretical — it’s happening right now,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell stated during the virtual briefing on the report.

Mitchell also spoke on the adultification of Black girls and how they are often treated as adults as early as age five. Mitchell said that when innocence is denied, opportunity is denied and if Black girlhood is not protected, “we cannot expect healthier Black womanhood.”

“When you change the life of a Black girl, you change the world,” Mitchell said.

The report showed that Black girls under 18 make up 1 in 14 girls in California, but unfortunately face some of the lowest academic success rates and highest poverty rates. While Black teen births have decreased, they are still higher than the state average due to structural inequities in education, health and economic support.

Dr. Shakari Byerly, the lead researcher with EVITARUS, stated that 1 in 3 Black Californians experience racism in healthcare and that for Black women it is almost 40%.



According to the report, despite 80% of Black women having some type of health insurance, they experience higher rates of chronic illness, such as diabetes and heart disease. The report shared that psychological stress compounded by experiences of racial discrimination directly influences cardiovascular risk factors. Outside of health, Byerly also dismissed the stereotype that Black people are “takers,” and said that Black Californians are net contributors who care for others even as the system fails them.

“Seventy-eight percent of Black Californians believe it is harder to build a decent life today than it was for previous generations. Eighty-one percent believe it will be even harder for the next Generation,” Byerly said.

“Black Californians are deeply worried about staying here long-term and that should concern every policymaker in this state,” Byerly continued.

The Collective plans to use its programs such as the California Black Women’s Leadership Development Program, Holly J. Mitchell’s Girls Empowerment Leadership Institute (launching February 2026), SheWorks California: Women’s Worker Initiative (launching January 2026), and Black Girl Joy Day to continue turning their research into progress by advancing careers, cultivating leaders, supporting unemployed women, mentoring, and celebrating Black women and girls.

The 2025 State of Black Women in California Report emphasizes that although systemic barriers continue, policy reform, data-driven investments, and community-led action can change outcomes for generations to come. The report was produced in partnership with EVITARUS, a public opinion research and consulting firm. The report highlights many other important topics such as case studies on Black women’s health in multiple sclerosis, breast cancer, and cardiovascular health, as well as housing safety and environmental justice.

“Every time we produce this report, it reminds us that progress is possible, But only if we confront the truth of where Black women stand,” Griffin said.