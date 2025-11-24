Overview: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Alameda) has announced his bid for governor of California, joining a crowded race that includes former state controller Betty Yee, former U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and California Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond. Swalwell, who has been a member of Congress since 2013, is known for his opposition to President Donald Trump and his involvement in Trump’s impeachment trial. The candidates face several economic, political, and social challenges, including affordability, homelessness, an enduring housing crisis, and climate disasters.

Breanna Reeves

With less than a year until the June 2026 Primary Election in which Californians will choose its next governor, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Alameda) announced his bid for governor on Nov. 20.



Swalwell joins an already crowded race alongside former State Controller Betty Yee, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villariagosa and California Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond, all of whom participated in a forum in Riverside earlier this month to discuss their plans, if elected.

Swalwell announced his intentions during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show. Swalwell, who has been a member of Congress since 2013, is known for his outspoken opposition of President Donald Trump and for his involvement in Trump’s impeachment trial.

“I’m running for Governor because prices are too high and people are scared. California’s next governor has two jobs. One, keep the worst president in history out of our homes, out of our streets, and out of our lives,” Swalwell wrote on his campaign site.

In 2019, Swalwell briefly put a bid in for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but ended his bid after a few months and low polling results. Prior to serving in Congress, he was a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office of Alameda County. At 29, Swalwell became a city councilmember in his hometown of Dublin in 2010.



Now, Swalwell has set his sights on being the next governor of the Golden State.



“The second job of Governor is to bring a new California. It’s great that we can say we are the fourth largest economy in the world. But what does that mean if you work your ass off and don’t have a stake in it? Nothing,” Swalwell stated on his site.



Swalwell has his work cut out for him as the pool of candidates widens, with billionaire and environmental advocate Tom Seyer also recently entered the race. While Democrats crowd the race, Republican candidates Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and British American Steve Hilton are still holding tight.

According to the latest University of California, Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, Bianco is currently receiving the most support at 13%, while former Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter is in second with 11%. Porter was recently a frontrunner in the polls until a viral video circulated online depicting her shouting at a member of her staff.

Polling data shows that Becerra and Hilton are tied for third in the latest poll, with each receiving 8% support, while Villaraigosa is fifth at 5%. None of the other gubernatorial candidates listed in the poll received more than 3% support.

As gubernatorial candidates vie to be the state’s leader, they face several economic, political, and social challenges that plague the state: affordability, homelessness, an enduring housing crisis, unlawful ICE raids, and climate disasters.

According to a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) survey on the economic wellbeing of California residents, three in 10 Californians, and half of lower-income residents, said that they or someone in their household has reduced meals or cut back on food to save money. About one in four adults said they worry every day or almost every day about housing costs and the amount of debt they have.