Overview: Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds has been appointed to the California Transportation Commission by Governor Gavin Newsom. The commission is responsible for programming and administering funds for the construction and improvement of highways, passenger rails, and transit throughout California. Commissioners serve a four-year term and are responsible for approving highway project proposals, reviewing state highway protection plans, and allocating funds. The commission was created in 1978 and replaced four independent bodies, including The California Highway Commission and the State Transportation Board.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

BVN Staff

Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds, Black Voice News Publisher, has been appointed to the California Transportation Commission by Governor Gavin Newsom.

“I am honored by Governor Newsom’s appointment and grateful for the opportunity to serve California in this vital role. As a lifelong Inland Empire resident and advocate, I’ve seen firsthand how transportation can either connect people to opportunity or become a barrier to growth. My work to strengthen civic infrastructure and expand access has always been grounded in advancing justice and equity, and those values will guide my service on the Commission,” Dr. Brown-Hinds said in a statement.

The Commission is responsible for programming and administering billions of dollars in funds annually for the construction and improvement of highways, passenger rails, and transit throughout California. The Commission also advises and assists the Secretary of the Transportation Agency and the Legislature in developing and evaluating state policies and plans for California’s transportation programs.



Dr. Brown-Hinds will join the 13-member California Transportation Commission who are responsible for approving highway project proposals, reviewing state highway protection plans, and allocating funds. Commissioners serve a four-year term.



“We’re excited to see a respected and influential leader from the Inland Empire step into this important statewide role. Her deep understanding of our region and longstanding commitment to community advancement will be a tremendous asset to California’s transportation future,” the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority posted on Facebook.

“Paulette’s vision, leadership and commitment to working in partnership with others to help create a better community shines through in all of her endeavors. I’m confident in her new role as Commissioner she will bring these same attributes to her efforts on behalf of the state,” said Black Voice News executive editor Stephanie Williams.

The California Transportation Commission was created in 1978 under Assembly Bill 402 as a result of concern for a single, unified California transportation policy. The Commission replaced and assumed the responsibilities of four independent bodies: The California Highway Commission, the State Transportation Board, the State Aeronautics Board, and the California Toll Bridge Authority.