Ellen Perrault

On Saturday, November 15, art lovers and artists, book lovers and writers, family, friends and members of the community, gathered at the Art by Wash Community Center in Compton, CA, for “Initiation The Books of Love,” a solo exhibition and book signing. The event featured the works of Rev. Dr. Queen Shamala Ifawuyi Bessie Davis Smith.

Born in Kinston, North Carolina, Smith moved to Los Angeles in her early twenties where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of Southern California and later, a Master of Arts degree in psychology from California State University, Los Angeles. Smith would go on to earn a Doctorate in Theology and a PhD in African Spiritual Science.

For more than 30 years before retiring, Smith pursued her passion and childhood dream of teaching. She began as a high school English teacher with the Los Angeles Unified School District and over time, served as a counselor and ultimately, a magnet school principal.

In 2000, after periods of intensive daily meditation, Smith shared how while bathing one day, she heard a voice. It said to her, “You are an artist and a visionary.” Right away; according to Smith, a vision flashed across the screen of her mind. “I was standing on a stage with bright lights streaming down on me. The auditorium was full of many fans, cheering me on for a great accomplishment.”

Smith said when she finished the meditation that day, she initially rebuked the idea and sneered to herself, “Yeah, right.” But weeks later, the voice spoke to her again. “Now is the time,” she heard it say. “Get up and start painting.”

Rev. Dr. Queen Shamala Ifawuyi Bessie Davis Smith poses for a portrait featuring two of her paintings (L) Another Perspective, (R) Mary’s Children, during a solo exhibition and book signing, “Initiation The Books of Love” on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Art by Wash Community Center in Compton, CA. (Source: Regina Kimbell)

Initially, Smith wondered what she should paint. But soon, everything in the universe was getting her attention as possible subjects, she explained. This included streetlights. lemons, colors, rocks, birds, trees, food, clouds. “Paint those scenes you sketch during your meditation sessions,” she was told.

Twin Spirits. Medium; acrylic, molding paste, cowrie shells on canvass by Rev. Dr. Queen Shamala Ifawuyi Bessie Davis Smith featured during a solo exhibition and book signing, “Initiation The Books of Love” on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Art by Wash Community Center in Compton, CA. (Source: Regina Kimbell)

Smith said she collected her sketches or auto-drawings as she called them; got up, went to the art store and purchased a collection of painting supplies. “My life became a symphony of colors, lights and forms,” she proclaimed.

Smith’s three-dimensional textured use of acrylic is called sculpt painting. Some of her highly textured art can be touched gingerly with your fingertips. Smith said aficionados have classified her art as “outside art” or art outside of the classic formal training. Gallery owners call it “salon style”. Smith calls it a gift of Obatala—a Yoruba deity of creativity.

The November 15 exhibition also celebrated Smith’s soon to be released The Books of Love Healing Trauma. This book is the third in a trilogy about her life. Smith’s first book, Breaking the Cycles of Pain: Soul Secrets, published in 2022, deals with childhood abuse and reactions to early trauma. Her second book, The Journey Let Us Cheer the Weary Traveler, released in 2024, is a journey through the evolving experiences of marriage, separation, formal education, and the search for identity and meaning.

The Books of Love Healing Trauma brings hope and light as Smith’s major dream of being a teacher is fulfilled. Smith describes it as the crucible where the call to use education to understand life interacts with her passionate desire to employ newly acquired insights for teaching, writing, and healing. She also discusses how her new name “Queen Shamala” emerged during this period of her life as she explored an AfRaKan worldview, its history and culture. “Ancestral energies assisted me,” she advised. Smith describes herself as a lifelong learner in healing issues of identity, love, sexism, racism, loss and love again.

(Left) Patrons purchase books written by Smith and hand-painted canvass bags. (Right) Smith autographs book for one of her patrons during a solo exhibition and book signing, “Initiation The Books of Love” on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Art by Wash Community Center in Compton, CA. (Source: Regina Kimbell)

Smith said she viewed the exhibition and book signing as a manifestation of the vision she had in 2000. She also celebrated her 81st birthday on November 15.

Despite heavy rain throughout the area on the day of the exhibition, “The weather didn’t keep my well-wishers away,” Smith stated joyfully. “The seating area was full of family, neighbors, friends, artists, writers-some who were surprised it was a birthday celebration also. Yet, all came to cheer me—the ‘Grandma Moses,’ on.”

Grandma Moses refers to the famous artist, Anne Mary Robertson Moses, who did not begin to paint until she was well into her 70’s, according to Smith. “I began my surprising art birth in my 50’s. Both of us were self-taught and switched between the paintbrush and the pen to write our autobiographies.”

When it was time for Smith to speak during the exhibit, she explained, “Immediately, I was transported back to the 2000 vision, All eyes were on me as I discussed my motivation and influences for writing and painting.”

As Smith spoke, pictures were being taken, and others captured her stories of creation with their cell phones. “I was caught up in a surrealistic wonder of awe, happiness, and gratitude,” she proclaimed.

Exhibit attendees gathered for a presentation by Rev. Dr. Queen Shamala Ifawuyi Bessie Davis Smith her solo exhibition and book signing, “Initiation The Books of Love” on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Art by Wash Community Center in Compton, CA. (Source: Regina Kimbell)

Smith poses for a portrait with her painting Initiation The Books of Love featured in her solo exhibition and book signing of the same title, “Initiation The Books of Love” on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Art by Wash Community Center in Compton, CA. This painting is featured on the cover of her soon to be release book, “The Books of Love Healing Trauma” (Source: Regina Kimbell)

Smith’s daughter, Yealang Shakir and granddaughter, Malika Shakir pose for a portrait during her solo exhibition and book signing, “Initiation The Books of Love” on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Art by Wash Community Center in Compton, CA. This painting is featured on the cover of her soon to be release book, “The Books of Love Healing Trauma” (Source: Regina Kimbell)

Smith commented on how she was in an “almost trance,” throughout the event. “I glided across a sea of faces, comments, praises, and questions. ‘Can I take Your picture?’ ‘What is the meaning of the five faces in the painting?’ ‘How long did it take to paint your super-size pictures?’”

“The meaning of the vision in 2000 became totally clear to me,” declared Smith. “The memory of my initiation into art enchanted my day. I became totally convinced that more lovers of my craft were out in the world waiting to meet Queen Shamala.” Smith’s book are available on amazon.com and to learn more about the artist and her art visit her online gallery.