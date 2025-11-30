Overview: Debbie Dee, the author of “Moments: A Guided Gratitude Journal Designed to Reveal Your Happiness,” was inspired to write the book during the COVID-19 pandemic after discovering the benefits of practicing gratitude. Dee’s journal includes short anecdotes about her experiences, followed by reflection questions that encourage readers to consider their own experiences with gratitude. Dee’s book was published on December 20, 2023, and she encourages everyone to practice gratitude daily, as it can be life-changing.

Alyssah Hall

Author Debbie Dee has always been a curious person intrigued by motivation, inspiration, learning and public speaking. Her desire to write a book came early on in her life.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dee learned that being grateful and stopping to pause to name what she was grateful for when she wasn’t feeling her best, really changed her mood. A few years ago, Dee was thinking about journals and began researching them. She was motivated by the journals on the market and was determined to create her own.



Dee took a pen and paper, and drafted what her journal would look like and in a few hours she had created an outline and timeline to complete it. Dee wrote “Moments: A Guided Gratitude Journal Designed to Reveal Your Happiness” in six weeks by writing two to three excerpts per day. The challenging part was navigating the timeline to get the book published. The book was published on Dec. 20, 2023, which Dee felt was “right on time.”

“At the beginning of 2023, my mom went into the hospital and didn’t come home for three months. She had three heart attacks. It was a terrible time for my family,” Dee shared.

“The year ended on a sweet note with ‘Moments’ being published. I was blessed to be the number one journal in the ‘guided gratitude journal’ category for the first weekend on Amazon,” Dee continued.



Dee’s journal includes chapters that feature short anecdotes about Dee’s experiences, and following each chapter are a few reflection questions that ask readers to consider their own experiences with gratitude.

Practicing gratitude helped Dee when her mother was dealing with her medical issues. Dee was grateful that her mother was able to begin her healing journey and is still alive to share her story. Dee said that her mother is now vibrant and healthy and continues to get better as Dee shares her journey. Dee is grateful for her realization of gratitude and shares it often with family, friends, and others.

“Anytime a person is experiencing a down moment they must stop and think of three or four things they are grateful for. Then take a few deep breaths while smiling,” Dee said.

“This simple practice can be life changing as it has been for me. I always wrote notes about the learning that was taking place in my life. But I had never written anything to contribute to a book until I determined I would create a journal,” Dee continued

Dee has read articles on the effects of practicing gratitude which include: better sleep, increasing your immune system and bettering your relationships. Because of that Dee encourages everyone to practice gratitude daily.

During the holiday season, Dee emphasized being grateful and shared that it’s important because some people commercialize the holidays, which may not work for everyone for many reasons including not having the funds to buy gifts or maybe not celebrating the season.

“But by having a good mindset and a positive outlook on life, you probably could navigate through the holidays with a grateful heart. Name something you are grateful for, think of it, write it down, and share it. Your story could inspire others,” Dee said.