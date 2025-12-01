Jon D, Gaede | BVN Sports

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Los Angeles Chargers secured another win at home and improved their record to 8-4 in the AFC West. Quarterback Justin Herbert was 15 of 20 for 152 yards and two touchdowns, however he did sustain an injury to his non-throwing hand. The Chargers running game was outstanding, keeping the Raider defense on the field. The Charger defense also stepped up and held the Raiders under 160 total yards in contrast to the Chargers 341 on the day.

While the Chargers continue to anticipate the return of their rookie running back Omarion Hampton from the injured list, they had 192 yards on the ground through the outstanding performance by both Kimani Vidal (126 yards) and Jaret Patterson (54 yards) to provide the much needed punch to the offense. Kimani did a great job running, we saw him in early camp and knew he was going to make big plays for us,” said Justin Heerbert.

The Raiders running game was rather anemic, managing a mere 46 yards on the ground.

Raider tight end Brock Bowers makes a circus catch off the turf in the fourth quarter, Chargers win 34-14. (Photo: Robert Attical, BVN)

The Charger defense was stingy, limiting the Raiders to 156 total yards, led by outside linebacker Tui Tuipulotu (USC) who had two big sacks on Raiders Geno Smith for 10 on the season, plus four key tackles for losses on the day. Linebacker Denzel Perryman contributed seven key tackles. Former Charger standout Shawn Merriman, was on hand at SoFi. Both Merriman and Leslie O’Neil still hold the Charger single season sack record at 17.

“Big day for Kimani and others too, all gave us a huge spark,” said Coach Harbaugh.

Justin Herbert spread the ball to several Charger receivers including Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey, with four catches each; plus completions to Quentin Johnson,Tre Harris and Oronde Gadsen II. There was concern after Herbert hurt his left hand upon contact with the helmet of Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (17 tackles) in the first quarter, then Herbert returned to finish the game. Herbert did have a micro procedure on that hand the following day and has been cleared to play against the Eagles on Monday night.