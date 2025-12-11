Ellen Perrault

In a press conference earlier this week, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar and Vice Chair Ted Lieu (both represent Congressional districts in the inland region) held a press conference focused on the issue of affordability and the health care crises currently confronting the nation.

Aguilar opened the session by expressing condolences for those impacted by the shooting of two national guard murders in Washington, D.C. last week.

He then moved to the affordability crisis impacting the nation including what he defined as the “sticker shock” experienced by many as they shopped for

Thanksgiving dinners and/or as they shop for Christmas presents.

“In every town, every community, every rural community, the cost of living continues to become more difficult for families to bear. From groceries to clothing to rent and utilities, Americans are seeing these expenses go up with no relief in sight,” Aguilar lamented. “And not only is there no relief in sight,” he added, “there’s no agenda from House Republicans on how to address this. Donald Trump promised to lower costs on his first day in office.”

Aguilar described this as one of the many broken promises from this President. He noted how Republican economic policies have only made the current economic situation worse.

“On top of the cost of living crisis, Americans are on the brink of losing access to quality and affordable health care if Republicans allow the Affordable Care Act tax credits to expire.”

Stressing a sense of urgency, Aguilar stated there is no time to waste. “We have a discharge petition that is active, that has Democratic support. That is the only path to deliver the health care certainty and stability that Americans need.”

During the shutdown, according to Aguilar, Democrats heard from dozens of Republicans who gave public statements saying that they supported the Affordable Care Act tax credits to their constituents. “This is their opportunity to make that right. This is their opportunity to stand up for health care, to stand up for their constituents and to stand up to Speaker Johnson and Donald Trump, who are willing to let these tax credits expire to hurt the American people.”

Aguilar sees this as the only real solution. Republicans should take it before it’s too late.

Congressman Lieu also expressed condolences to the family of the National Guard members killed or injured by the shooting in D.C. last week.

Lieu began by stressing the affordability crisis highlighted by Aguilar noting, “That’s one reason Donald Trump is polling at the lowest level ever for a modern-day president at this point in a term.” According to Lieu, Trump has an approval rating of only 36 percent and a disapproval rating of 60 percent according to recent polls.

“And for folks who shopped Black Friday, last Friday, according to Salesforce, average prices across all products increased 7 percent, and then specifically for household goods, prices increased 24 percent. Things like furniture, appliances, dining and decor—all skyrocketed, and what is Donald Trump doing,” Lieu asked rhetorically? “He wants to make sure his Great Gatsby ballroom is as big as it can be.”

According to Lieu, Trump and his Rubberstamp Republicans are not focusing on the affordability crisis, and now health care costs are skyrocketing. “If we don’t extend the ACA tax credits, it’s going to mean that millions of Americans are either going to lose health insurance or pay a lot more for their health care premiums.”

Lieu then switched topics and drew the audience’s attention to the issue of war crimes. He began by pointing out how Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had allegedly lied the previous week when he denied media reports that the U.S. military ordered a second strike on defenseless shipwrecked survivors. “Then yesterday,” he stressed, “both the White House and Hegseth said, actually, it was Admiral Bradley who ordered the second strike.”

Lieu’s comments were in reference to individuals who reportedly had survived a September attack on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea. The survivors were subsequently killed by a follow-up strike by the U.S. military,

“I served in active duty as a JAG for four years, and then an additional 21 years in the Reserves,” stated Lieu. “And let me be very clear: killing shipwreck survivors is a war crime. The Pentagon’s own Department of Defense Law of War Manual literally says that, ‘orders to fire upon the shipwreck will be clearly illegal.’”

Lieu further explained how the Department of Justice must conduct an investigation into the war crime and hold all those accountable, “including Secretary Hegseth”. According to Lieu, Hegseth allegedly said, ‘kill them all.’

“If the Trump Administration does not hold the people accountable, I guarantee you a future administration will do so, because there is no statute of limitations for war crimes,” declared Lieu. Follow this link to view the press conference in its entirety.