Overview: The Redlands Unified School District board voted to remove the novel “Push” by Sapphire from high school libraries and restrict access to “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison to students aged 18 and older with parental consent. The decision followed public comments that the novels were “pornographic” and could be used as manuals for sexual abuse. However, several social workers, victims of sexual abuse, and librarians argued that the books dealt with difficult topics and could foster empathy, critical thinking skills, and help in recognizing and discussing trauma.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Breanna Reeves



Dozens of community residents, local librarians and concerned parents joined the Redlands Unified School District board meeting on Tuesday as the board voted to remove one book from high school libraries and implement an age and consent restriction on the other.



“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “Push” by Sapphire, two critical novels written by Black authors, were under scrutiny during the board meeting. Following more than 30 public comments, the board voted 3-2 to remove “Push” by Sapphire from high school libraries. This vote will overturn the district review committee’s recommendation to keep the books with restricted access after previous complaints were made about the novel. Board members Patty Holohan and Melissa Ayala-Quinerto opposed the decision.

Board members voted 5-0 to restrict access to “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, only allowing access to the book for students 18 and older who have parental consent. Board President Michele Rendler made the motion to amend the committee’s recommendation with an age limit.

Under a new board policy, AR 1312.2, passed in August, library books challenged for content can be removed and examined by a district committee within 45 days. If the material is considered to be unsuitable for any age level, it is then permanently removed from the corresponding schools and district facilities within five business days of the Board’s decision.

“The Bluest Eye,” a novel that details the life of an adolescent Black girl who is a victim of sexual child abuse, as well as issues related to racism and oppression in America, has been challenged for several decades. The American Library Association, the largest membership association in the library industry, listed “The Bluest Eye” on their 2024 list of the Top 10 Most Challenged Books, and condemned efforts to censor books in libraries and schools. “Push” by Sapphire, on which the 2009 movie Precious is based, also discuss topics of sexual abuse and trauma.

During the Redlands board meeting, community members and parents called the novels “pornographic” and suggested that they could be used as manuals for sexual abuse. They argued the novels should not be on library shelves.



A few speakers read excerpts from “The Bluest Eye,” emphasizing the explicit nature of the text.



“Dude, this is just stupid. Why would we put this in front of a child? Where’s the common sense? Pedophilia from a church pastor… with two little girls while justifying his behavior before God,” one speaker voiced.

Several social workers, victims of sexual abuse, and librarians disagreed as they acknowledged that “The Bluest Eye” talks about difficult topics, using strong language, to foster empathy, critical thinking skills, and acts a a tool for recognizing and discussing trauma.

“I hope you have read the book ‘The Bluest Eye.’ It was profoundly affecting to me, and it gave me insight into an experience that I, as a white, privileged female will never experience and it is just essential that people are able to read this,” another speaker commented. “And this is not for little children. This is for high school age. This is a time when they are forming their opinions, and they are having some of the experiences that are in this book. Banning books removes intellectual freedom.”

The conversation about censoring books in schools has been a longstanding issue in the region.

In June 2023, the Temecula Valley Union School District voted to reject an elementary school social studies book that mentioned Harvey Milk, California’s first openly gay man elected to a public office as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

In September 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1078, authored by Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson (D-Moreno Valley), which bans “book bans” in schools, prohibits censorship of instructional materials, and aims to strengthen California law requiring schools to provide all students access to textbooks that teach about California’s diverse communities.

“From Temecula to Tallahassee, fringe ideologues across the country are attempting to whitewash history and ban books from schools,” Newsom stated after signing the law back in 2023. “With this new law, we’re cementing California’s role as the true freedom state: a place where families — not political fanatics — have the freedom to decide what’s right for them.”