Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The Washington Huskies intercepted Boise State five times on Saturday night to stop any momentum the Broncos had, winning the sixth annual LA Bowl hosted by former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski 38-10. The game featured the Mountain West Champion vs a Pac 12 opponent in a blending of college football and entertainment.

The Compton Kidz Club performed the National Anthem for the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. (L to R) Natalia Carerra, London Lee, Miracle Bryant and Octavia Anthony. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA

Boise State made their second LA Bowl appearance after playing UCLA at SoFi in 2023. The Huskies played in their first and 45th bowl game overall for the school. Husky quarterback Demond Williams Jr. named LA Bowl Offensive MVP, throwing four touchdown passes on the night and linebacker Xe’ree Alexander took Defensive MVP honors.

The LA Bowl ended its six year initial contract, however there is hope that the bowl game will continue in some form next year.