Every child deserves a strong, healthy start in life. However, across California, too many children—Black families included—miss out on basic preventive care like regular check-ups, dental visits, pharmacy, and mental health screenings. Medi-Cal supports children’s health and gives parents, caregivers, and children and teens clear steps to use these benefits today—helping families stay ahead of health issues and build lifelong wellness.

Medi-Cal is more than health insurance. It’s a pathway to care that respects your story, your values, and your community. Black families in California deserve access to culturally centered care that understands and uplifts their unique health needs:

Providers who listen and reflect their lived experiences.

Mental health support that respects cultural identity.

Whole-family care, from newborns to elders.

Help in your preferred language, with dignity and respect.

Your health is powerful. Your culture is a strength. Medi-Cal is here to support both.

Medi-Cal for Kids & Teens is California’s full-scope health coverage for all children (0-19), regardless of immigration status. The program guarantees comprehensive preventive and medically necessary care at no cost to families.

“Medi-Cal helps families keep their children healthy. From baby check-ups to teen sport physicals and mental health care, kids can get the care they need for free, so every child has the chance to grow up strong,” said Dr. Karen Mark, Medical Director for the California Department of Health Care Services.

What Medi-Cal Covers

Medi-Cal provides free preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services whenever a doctor determines they are medically necessary, without cost limits. Covered care includes:

Physicals and regular check-ups starting at birth.

Dental care with fluoride varnish and twice-yearly dental visits beginning at age 1.

Vision care, including exams and eyeglasses.

Mental health care, such as counseling, therapy, crisis services, and substance use disorder treatment.

Specialty and hospital care, home health nursing, medical equipment, and prescriptions.

Sexual and reproductive health services for teens, including family planning, birth control, and sexually transmitted disease prevention, testing, and treatment.

Medi-Cal also offers many new services through the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) initiative, such as Community Supports, which help address health-related social needs outside of the doctor’s offices and other traditional health care settings. Community Supports includes healthy meals to manage nutrition-sensitive conditions, support for parents and caregivers, and housing transition and navigation services for those who need them.These services are available through your Medi-Cal health plan.

Why Regular Check-Ups Matter

Regular visits for children and teen visits help catch and prevent health issues early. Healthcare providers review family history, track growth and development, and discuss topics like nutrition, sleep, mental health, and more

Parents and caregivers can schedule a visit anytime, without waiting for the next routine appointment, and can request extra appointments if a child or teen shows new symptoms or risk factors.

Mental Health and Whole-Family Care

Medi-Cal supports children and teens’ mental and emotional well-being with counseling, therapy, and medication. Services are available through a primary care doctor, a managed care plan, or a county mental health plan, without delay. Additionally, new parents on Medi-Cal receive care at the same time as their children, which helps strengthen family relationships and address emotional challenges early.

Easy Steps to Get and Use Benefits

Apply if not enrolled. Families can apply online at BenefitsCal.com, by calling Covered California at 1-800-300-1506, or through the county human services office. In San Bernardino County call 877-410-8829 and in Riverside County call 877-410-8827. Immigration status does not affect a child’s eligibility.

Schedule a check-up. Call your child’s managed care plan (the number is on the ID card and at www.dhcs.ca.gov/mmchpd) or the Medi-Cal Member Help Line at 1-800-541-5555 (TDD 1-800-430-7077).

Request Community Supports. Ask for meal assistance, language help, or other services and support when making an appointment.

Keep contact information current. Respond promptly to any Medi-Cal eligibility renewal letters to avoid gaps in coverage.

Get dental care. Use the dental plan number on your ID card or visit www.SmileCalifornia.org to find a dentist or use the navigator tool.

Know your rights. If care is denied, you have the right to appeal or request a State Hearing. Free legal help is available through the Health Consumer Alliance at 1-888-804-3536.

A Call to Action for Black Families

Black children in California experience higher rates of asthma, obesity, and certain mental health challenges, yet they often receive fewer preventive services. Medi-Cal’s child and family strategy focuses on closing these gaps with strong pediatric care, mental health support, and culturally responsive outreach.

By using Medi-Cal for Kids & Teens, parents and caregivers can ensure their children receive every benefit they deserve at no cost.

Take the Next Step Today

Make your child’s health a priority. Apply for Medi-Cal if you haven’t already, schedule a check-up, and use your benefits Learn more at www.dhcs.ca.gov/kidsandteens, BenefitsCal.com, or by calling 1-800-541-5555.

Medi-Cal is here to help every child thrive. With a full range of no-cost services, it gives Black families and all parents and caregivers the support their children need to grow up healthy and strong. Don’t wait. Take action today to protect your child’s health.