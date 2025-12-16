Overview: Overview: Assemblymember Dr. Corey A. Jackson presented his 2025 annual report for California’s 60th assembly district, highlighting his leadership position in the legislature, community initiatives, legislative overviews, budget successes, and priorities for the new year. Jackson’s priority is to secure the safety net for food assistance, the foster care system, the senior population, and people who have disabilities. He also chairs the select committee on racism, hate, and xenophobia. His office resolved 340 constituent cases, hosted over 810 meetings, and held 14 community events in 2025.

Alyssah Hall

Assemblymember Dr. Corey A. Jackson (D-Moreno Valley) presented his 2025 annual report during his annual State of California’s 60th Assembly District on Dec. 10.

During this brief virtual update, Jackson went over community initiatives, provided legislative overviews, highlighted budget successes and discussed priorities for the new year.

As the chair of the Subcommittee for Human Services, which focuses on food assistance, the foster care system, seniors, and people with disabilities, Jackson discussed his priorities. He is working to secure the safety net to ensure that these programs are not just surviving, but thriving. He also sits on many other boards encompassing business, higher education, transportation, and chairs the Select Committee on Racism, Hate and Xenophobia.

“It has been an honor to wrap up my third year as your representative, and it has been my priority to, number one, raise the expectation of what you should be expecting of your state legislator, and then number two, making sure that I report back to you every year to talk to you about what I’ve done on your behalf,” Jackson said.

Jackson and his office resolved 340 constituent cases, hosted over 810 meetings and held 14 community events in 2025. Some key achievements include his office securing long-delayed unemployment benefits for a constituent by working directly with EDD, successfully securing a new mobility scooter for a senior in Hemet by working with SCAN Health Plan, and expediting a resident’s REAL ID approval after five months of struggling to receive it.

“For community engagement and events, many of you know that we have an annual community barbecue. We had one in Moreno Valley this year, and we were able to do a community barbecue and backpack giveaway where we served over 1,000 residents here in the 60th Assembly District, distributed 1000 backpacks and provided 600 meals as well,” Jackson shared.

Jackson and his team organized multiple senior center events where they provided 250 seniors with meals and critical resources during 2025. They also provided over 750 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in San Jacinto, Hemet and Moreno Valley. Jackson shared that he held an annual State of the Black IE gathering for over 250 members of the community to address issues of equity, leadership and policy solutions.

“We have two year legislative sessions. I have two years to get a number of bills to the governor’s desk and signed into law. This year, one of those bills that we’ve been able to get to the governor’s desk is AB 422, which ensures that students learn the importance of safeguarding our democracy and including the freedom of the press, public education and other core democratic institutions. We also have AB 563, which strengthens the early education system by requiring an assessment of what we really need in terms of early education and childcare,” Jackson stated.

Jackson’s budget wins include securing $234 million in housing assistance, $90 million in childcare assistance, $60 million in food assistance, $7.5 million in child welfare protections, and $200,000 in CalFresh benefits. His special projects involve securing $46 million to repair and repave miles of the 215 Freeway and $63 Million to improve the Ramona Expressway. Jackson emphasized his commitment to affordable childcare reform, addressing homelessness, affordable housing and the $5 million pilot for a senior Guaranteed Income program.