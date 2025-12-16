Overview: A series of new laws will come into effect in California starting January 1, 2026, including efforts toward transparency and extending protections for vulnerable populations. These laws include prohibiting ICE agents from covering their faces, strengthening legal protections for children at risk of family separation, and extending the statute of limitations for adult sexual assault claims. Additionally, employers will be required to provide a written notice to all employees outlining specific constitutional, employment, and labor rights, and the Transportation Security Administration will introduce a new $45 fee option for travelers without REAL ID.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Alyssah Hall

As 2025 comes to a close, a series of new laws will go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2026. These laws include efforts toward transparency and extending protections for vulnerable populations such as: prohibiting ICE agents from covering their faces, strengthening legal protections for children at risk of family separation and extending the statute of limitations for adult sexual assault claims.

SB 627: Law Enforcement: Masks.

On Sept. 20, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senator Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) No Secret Police Act. This bill prohibits local and federal law enforcement, including ICE agents, from covering their faces with masks while performing their duties. The bill also calls for law enforcement agencies to acquire a policy governing the use of facial coverings by July 1, 2026. Senate Bill 627 was first introduced by Wiener and Senator Jesse Arreguín (D-Berkeley) on June 16, and will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

SB 294: The Workplace Know Your Rights Act.

Gov. Newsom signed Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes’ (D- San Bernardino) The Workplace Know Your Rights Act on Oct. 12. This bill requires employers to provide a standalone written notice to all employees by Feb. 1, 2026, and on an annual basis from then on, that outlines specific constitutional, employment, and labor rights. Rights that include the right to notice of “immigration-agency inspections” and rights under the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.

AB 495: Family Preparedness Plan Act of 2025

Assemblywoman Celeste Rodriguez’s (D- District 43, Arleta) Family Preparedness Plan Act of 2025 was also signed by Gov. Newsom on Oct. 12. This bill bolsters legal protections for children at risk of family separation due to immigration enforcement, incarceration or military deployment. AB 495 protects children by ensuring emergency contact information and plans for family safety are current at schools and licensed childcare facilities, as well as strengthening other legal tools to ensure youth caregiving continues during family separations.

AB 250: Sexual Assault: Statute of L-imitations.

Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry’s (D- District 4, Davis) Sexual assault: statute of limitations bill was signed by Gov. Newsom on Oct. 13. This bill provides justice for survivors of sexual assault by extending the statute of limitations for adult sexual assault claims through December 31, 2027. AB 250 allows survivors to revive related claims such as sexual harassment and wrongful termination when tied to sexual assault and institutional concealment.

Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) New $45 fee option for travelers without REAL ID

TSA will begin referring passengers without REAL ID or other acceptable forms of ID to their fee-based TSA “Confirm.ID” payment option at checkpoints, starting Feb. 1, 2026. TSA confirmed this new policy via a national press release on Dec. 1. Travelers without acceptable forms of ID will be able to pay $45 to use TSA’s Confirm.ID for a travel period of 10 days. TSA however, encourages travelers without REAL ID to schedule an appointment at their local DMV to update their ID as soon as possible.