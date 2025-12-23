Jon D, Gaede | BVN Sports

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

NBA Hall of Fame superstar Magic Johnson (5 NBA Titles) will be the Grand Marshal at this year’s 137th edition of the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena.

This year’s Rose Parade theme, “The Magic of Teamwork” is quite appropriate for Magic Earvin Johnson. Known for the “Showtime” era during the NBA decades he played, Magic’s post NBA life has become more synonymous with his generous philanthropy and success in the world of business.

The #1 ranked Indiana Hoosiers will face Alabama in the 2026 Rose Bowl game and CFP Quarterfinal in the 112th edition of the “Grandaddy”.

“I can remember watching the Rose parade as a kid in Michigan. It’s a true blessing and a tremendous honor [to serve as this year’s Grand Marshal]” said Magic Johnson

In the business and on the basketball court, no other American athlete epitomizes “Teamwork” and success more than Magic Johnson. His legend was born during game six of the 1980 NBA finals against the Philadelphia 76ers, when a 20 year old Earvin Magic Johnson filled in at center for the injured Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Like a basketball Houdini, Magic played all five positions in that historic game, scoring 42 points and leading his team to the NBA title as a rookie.

Magic Johnson to serve as Grand Marshal of the 137th edition of the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena. File photo – Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, Fabulous Forum in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN)

Magic Johnson joins an illustrious list of past presidents, astronauts, movie stars and great athletes to serve as Rose Bowl Grand Marshal. Walt Disney, Shirely Temple, President Dwight Eisenhower, Eddie Rickenbacker, Bob Hope, Hank Aaron, Pele, Jane Goodall, Vin Scully, Chaka Kahn, Lavar Burton, Ken Burns, Billie Jean King, Gary Sinease and many more. Magic will ride in the parade, then take part in the “coin toss’ just prior to kickoff.

Drafted first overall in the 1979 NBA draft, after winning the NCAA National Championship at Michigan State, followed by the NBA title in that rookie season, Magic Johnson has always been in the spotlight. His “bigger than life” personality quickly became synonymous with teamwork, generosity, success and in recent decades, prosperity. Contracting HIV (1991), shortened his NBA career, but Magic never allowed it to slow him down in life.

Magic’s ongoing success in the business community after forming ‘Magic Johnson Enterprises’ includes revitalizing urban communities,100 Starbucks stores in underserved areas, investments in various technology companies, Sports Media (Aspire TV and Team Liquid), plus stakes in major sports franchises like LAFC, Washington Commanders and the MLB Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Magic Johnson has certainly had obstacles in life, yet he is a winner, it’s in his DNA.

This year’s expanded CFP Playoff format includes 12 teams and the 2026 Rose Bowl will host one of those quarterfinal games on New Year’s Day,. 1# Indiana (13-0) and winner of the Big 10 to face perennial powerhouse Alabama (11-3) in Pasadena. The Hoosiers are no longer a surprise, they last played in the Rose Bowl in 1968 against OJ Simpson and USC. The current Indiana team features this year’s Heisman winner, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Alabama, winners of 18 NCAA Football Titles, defeated Oklahoma 34-24 to punch their ticket to the Rose Bowl.