Charlene Muhammad | California Black Media

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Leibo Glover received his diabetes diagnosis at the same time he found out he needed a below-the-knee amputation.

“Minor,” thought the 63-year-old.

Glover had been self-medicating a toe injury before seeing the doctor.

But while driving from South Los Angeles to Miami on a family trip, an infection set in.

“I had it but didn’t know,” said Glover. “I was just going to come back to California, but they told me if I had left, I would have come home as a corpse,” Glover told California Black Media (CBM).

A majority of the nearly 3.5 million Californians diagnosed with diabetes have preventable Type 2 diabetes, according to researchers at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

In 2023, diabetes was diagnosed in 1 in 6 adults with the lowest incomes (16.7% at 0–99% of the federal poverty line), compared to 1 in 11 adults with the highest incomes (8.9% at 300% or more of the federal poverty line). Age is a factor, too: more than 1 in 5 older adults age 65 and over (22.3%) had diabetes, about twice the rate of adults age 18–64 (8.6%).

Another study by Health Economics and Evaluation Research (HEER)mapped patients with diabetes in California who had amputations. Researchers found that patients living in low-income ZIP codes were far more likely to have had lower-limb amputations than those in higher-income ZIP codes, essentially identifying amputation “hot spots.”

At the time of Glover’s 2018 diagnosis, he was experiencing housing instability and going through financial hardships, contributing to his chronic health condition. Now, he has more stable housing and he has improved his health through lifestyle changes like eating healthier and getting more sleep.

“If the equipment is right, I can stand on my leg for hours. I can actually run, jump, dance and all of that,” said Glover, who got his diabetes under control, in part, by avoiding carbohydrates and sugars.

As chronic illnesses continue to disproportionately impact Black Californians — often leading to preventable amputations and premature deaths — a growing number of doctors and advocatesare expanding their care from just treatment to including prevention. From promoting diet and lifestyle changes to cultivating community farms focused on prevention and wellness like Dr. Bill Releford’s Bloom Ranch in Acton.

Releford, a podiatrist based in Los Angeles started the 250-acre Bloom Ranch in 2023 as part of his strategy for preventive care.

“This is my assignment,” said Releford.

“Bloom Ranch has been a perfect backdrop for me to be creative and to find avant-garde ways to make fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible to food deserts in Los Angeles County,” he stated.

Monday, June 28, 2025. Leibo Glover at his home in Los Angeles, California. The security professional’s leg was amputated below the knee.

California produces nearly half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, yet more than 1 in 5 Californians — about 8.8 million people — currently struggle with food insecurity, according to the California Association of Food Banks.

“Studies have shown that 75% of amputations are preventable. And African Americans have the highest amputation rate in the nation,” Releford said.

As such, Releford continued, the mortality rate associated with high-level amputation is 50%, which means “if we had 10 people that all had high level amputations, five of those would be deceased in three years.”

Releford’s ranch is the largest Black-owned farm in L.A. County. He plans to partner with UCLA and the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science to develop prescriptive vegetable boxes.

“Certain vegetables and herbs can lower blood pressure naturally, like beets, turnips, dill, basil, garlic and others,” said Releford.

“Hopefully, this will inspire other farmers to take this model and replicate it across other urban areas,” Releford added.

“A lot of studies have shown that gardening has so many health benefits – being in the sun, Vitamin D,” said Releford. “The dirt has a lot of microbes that are good for your immune system. Studies have shown that people who work in the dirt have strong immune systems.”

Gardening can potentially decrease the risk of dementia, enhance cognition, reduce stress, and boost immunity, indicates research by Genoa Barrowof the University of Southern California Center for Health Journalism as part of the 2024 Ethnic Media Collaborative, Healing California.

During a recent picturesque day at Bloom Ranch, families, school children, farmers and members of The Ultimate Book Club 1998, founded by Alina Anderson, sampled and purchased fresh produce while taking photographs.

“This is huge. “All of us have families that could use this information,” said Anderson.

Doctors like Releford, who are committed to tackling the most chronic diseases impacting all their patients utilize peer-to-peer support programs with self-management training led by individuals living with chronic conditions to provide role models and support for patients, according to a recent studyby the California Health Care Foundation.

“The unifying feature of these programs is that they seek to build on the strengths, knowledge, and experience that peers can offer,” the report states.

Liz Helms, CEO of the California Chronic Care Coalition, addressed state-backed prevention policy and initiatives.

“It’s in horrible shape. It needs to get so much better, especially in underserved areas, where the Black population has a whole set of different needs,” she said.

Helms, who started advocacy after being denied access to care in the early 1990s, applauded new developments in telehealth. The opportunity to choose between visiting a doctor’s office or placing a phone call makes a difference, especially if there are transportation or distance issues, or if one is too sick, she said.

Fear is one thing people, especially in the Black community, must overcome, emphasized Helms.

“I had to get over my fear of going to the doctor, of not speaking up,” continued Helms, urging patients to “understand the baseline” of their health.

“Don’t let anyone stigmatize you or tell you that you’re not good enough to get care or look down on you. Everyone has a right to good, quality, affordable, timely health care,” said Helms.

To engage Bloom Ranch for preventive care focused on wellbeing and healthy living, call (323) 388-4828 or sign up at Bloomranchofacton.com.