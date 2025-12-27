Kenneth B. Morris, Jr.

Currency is among the most ordinary artifacts of civic life. It passes quietly from hand to hand, generation to generation, embedding stories into daily routines without ceremony or speech. Unlike monuments or textbooks, it does not demand attention. It exists, visible, familiar, unquestioned, shaping memory and meaning without debate.

What appears on circulating coinage is not just a visual choice. It is a statement about whose stories are considered foundational enough to be woven into the ordinary rituals of national life. It signals which histories we believe belong not only to museums or commemorations, but also to the nation’s shared civic identity.

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, those design choices carry extraordinary weight.

Anniversaries are never neutral. They are acts of storytelling. They reveal not only what a nation honors, but what it chooses to leave out. At moments like this, remembrance becomes a test of conscience. It asks whether we are willing to tell the full story of who we are, or only the parts that make us comfortable.

The founders gave this country a set of ideals that have endured precisely because they were incomplete. Liberty, equality, self-government. These were promises, not conclusions. From the very beginning, it fell to heroic freedom fighters to insist that those words live beyond the parchment on which they were written.

Abolitionists, suffragists, and civil rights activists forced the nation to confront the distance between its ideals and its reality. And in one unforgettable moment, so did a six-year-old girl walking into a segregated school.

A nation that claims to uphold its principles must decide where those ideals are made visible. That history of struggle and expansion of freedom was supposed to be reflected in the United States Mint’s 2026 Semiquincentennial Quarters Program, the original circulating-coin series planned to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary.

I know this to be true, not from the sidelines, but as someone brought into the process while it was still underway. In late May 2024, I was invited to work with the United States Mint as designs for the Frederick Douglass Abolitionism Quarter were being developed.

I met with Mint officials, reviewed evolving portfolios, and participated in formal discussions about how my great-great-great-grandfather, Frederick Douglass, would be represented. I also addressed the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee virtually during its public review, offering input before a final design was selected. This was not an abstract policy debate unfolding at a distance. It was a real, deliberative process, one in which I was intimately involved.

The coin concepts under consideration were not random. They were intentional. Among them were a quarter honoring abolition through Frederick Douglass, a coin recognizing the women who fought for the vote, and a quarter commemorating Ruby Bridges, the six-year-old child who desegregated an all-white school in New Orleans, exposing the lie that freedom, once declared, had been fully delivered.

These were not decorative choices. They were moral ones.

Had the recognition moved forward, the Frederick Douglass Abolitionism Quarter would have marked the first time an African American appeared on United States currency in general circulation, not as a commemorative issue, but as part of the nation’s everyday economic life.

As a Douglass descendant, I know how significant that moment would have been, not only for our family, but for Black Americans who have long waited for the nation’s civic symbols to reflect the reality that we have always been part of its story.

It is also worth remembering who has historically appeared on American currency. For most of the nation’s history, circulating money has been reserved almost exclusively for founding-era figures and presidents, overwhelmingly white men associated with the birth of the first republic.

Currency has never merely reflected prominence. It has conferred legitimacy. To appear on the nation’s coinage is to be placed within a canon, to be recognized not as an advocate or reformer on the margins, but as someone foundational to the nation’s story.

As I worked with the United States Mint on the Frederick Douglass Abolitionism Quarter, I returned again and again to a simple yet historically grounded truth. Frederick Douglass was not only an abolitionist. He was a founding father of the Second American Republic that emerged from the Civil War.

The nation that came into being through the Reconstruction Amendments, the country that abolished slavery, redefined citizenship, and attempted, however imperfectly, to make equality enforceable under law, was shaped profoundly by my great ancestor’s moral vision. He did not merely critique the founding; he helped redefine the nation through a broader, more honest understanding of freedom.

As his descendant, this distinction is not abstract to me. It shaped how I approached the design discussions themselves. Some of the concepts depicted him mid-oration, hands raised, speaking from behind a podium. That imagery reinforced a familiar frame of protest and persuasion—powerful, but incomplete. It was not how he needed to be presented here.

We ultimately landed on a dignified profile portrait, one that deliberately echoed the visual language long reserved for presidents and founding fathers. The message was deliberate. Not Frederick Douglass speaking truth to power, but Frederick Douglass recognized as a statesman of conscience whose ideas helped shape the nation’s moral and constitutional architecture.

Douglass Abolitionism Quarter Designs. The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee selected AQ-O-01.

Through multiple meetings, visual reviews, and a public presentation to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, the work spanned months and a presidential election. When November 2024 came, and Trump was re-elected, I raised the question directly. Could these coin designs go the way of the Harriet Tubman twenty-dollar bill, which was effectively shelved in 2019 during his first term? I was told the process was too far along for that to be likely. Still, I knew better than to assume certainty when it came to Trump.

In the months that followed, the work did not slow. In early 2025, I was invited into additional conversations with the Mint focused on outreach and collaborative partnerships to support the public release of the Frederick Douglass Abolitionist Quarter ahead of its planned circulation in 2026. Those discussions reinforced the sense that the project was moving forward, even as the political ground beneath it was shifting.

And then, gradually, the communication stopped. Follow-ups went unanswered. The momentum that had carried the project through more than a year of sustained review and development gave way to institutional withdrawal.

In October 2025, clarity finally arrived. The news was not delivered casually or in writing. It was conveyed with evident discomfort and regret. The project had been discarded, absorbed back into the mythology America has long relied on to whitewash, sanitize, and deodorize its full and honest history.

What had been envisioned as a diverse semiquincentennial currency series, one that connected the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to the people who expanded their meaning, was abruptly abandoned by the Trump administration.

Treasury officials framed the shift as part of a broader move away from so-called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, even though the original designs recognized Americans whose bravery forced the nation to live up to its own promises.

In its place, the Mint shifted to a set of circulating coins focused almost entirely on a narrow, white-centered version of the founding. Pilgrims and colonial imagery. The Revolutionary War. The Declaration. The Constitution. Origin stories presented without the people who forced those ideals to apply beyond a small segment of the population.

And as if to remove any lingering doubt about whose story might be centered, some proposals emerging from the revised coin program included draft designs for a 2026 one-dollar coin featuring none other than Donald Trump’s likeness, replacing a shared civic reckoning with an assertion of bombast and narcissistic authority.

The effect was unmistakable. Diversity was not merely deemphasized. It was designed out of the narrative altogether. The long arc of moral expansion, abolition, women’s suffrage, and desegregation, was replaced by a version of history that celebrates beginnings while avoiding the struggle, sacrifice, and endurance required to make those beginnings just.

This was not an isolated decision. It followed a familiar pattern. During his first term, the Trump administration halted the planned redesign of the twenty-dollar bill featuring Harriet Tubman, preventing an American hero from replacing Andrew Jackson, a president whose legacy includes the violent dispossession and removal of Native nations. The administration dismissed the change as political correctness, underscoring how difficult it remains for the country to move beyond honoring figures whose legacies sit uneasily beside its professed ideals.

The casting aside of the original semiquincentennial coin program belongs squarely in that same lineage. It is not merely a retreat from diversity, but an assertion of power over memory, a deliberate narrowing of who is permitted to define the nation and whose struggles are deemed expendable.

What makes this erasure especially jarring is what it reveals about white supremacy and the machinery of exclusion. The figures removed from the coin program, Frederick Douglass, the suffragists, and Ruby Bridges, are not marginal characters in the American story. They are among the people who made the country better, who pressed and agitated for it to live up to its own ideals when those ideals were denied in practice.

Ruby Bridges 2026 Semiquincentennial Civil Rights Coin.

To remove them from the nation’s 250th anniversary is not an act of historical neutrality. It is a choice about whose contributions count, and whose struggles are deemed too unsettling to commemorate.

At 250 years, the issue is not whether America should honor its founding. It should. The issue is whether it will also honor those who forced the founding to mean something more than rhetoric. Whether it will make room for the voices that expanded liberty, or retreat into a version of history that reassures us without demanding anything of us.

Frederick Douglass understood this tension better than most. He believed in the principles of the Declaration of Independence not because they were fulfilled, but because they could be wielded as a moral instrument against injustice. He taught us that true patriotism does not avert its eyes. It demands that the nation live up to its own words. A semiquincentennial that cannot bear that demand is not a celebration of freedom. It is an evasion of it.

And so the question before us in 2026 is this: who gets to shape America’s 250th anniversary, deciding which lives, struggles, and moral reckonings belong at the center of the nation’s self-portrait and which are pushed to the margins?

When the story of freedom is narrowed by power rather than expanded by truth, the anniversary becomes less a celebration than a measure of whose vision of the nation prevails.

History does not belong to those who curate it for comfort, but to those who carry it forward with courage.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely my own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives (FDFI) or its Board of Directors.