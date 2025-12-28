Jon D. Gaede | BVN Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) fell behind quickly in the first quarter 14-0, after Houston quarterback CJ Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga HS) jump started the Texan aerial attack with his passing accuracy and ability to run.

The Chargers and Justin Herbert nibbled away at the lead throughout the second half, falling just short in the fourth quarter. A pair of second half interceptions gave the Chargers a chance to get back in it, but those opportunities never developed.

CJ Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga/Ohio State) back to pass against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. (Photo: Robert Attical, BVN)

The Chargers have had a successful season thus far, including a four game winning streak and a solid record over division opponents. They travel to Denver next this week to face AFC Western Division leading Denver (13-3) in the final contest of the regular season. A win will certainly help the Chargers ultimate seeding in the first round of the NFL playoffs.