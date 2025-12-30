Overview: Photographer Aryana Noroozi, who joined Black Voice News and IE Voice in 2022, has been building community partnerships that uplift stories across the Inland Empire. Her work has been featured in Black Voice News and the IE Voice, celebrating the region’s resilience and strength. The fourth edition of the annual BVN and IE Voice Year in Photos report continues building a visual archive that reflects the breadth of life in the Inland Empire.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Photos by Aryana Noroozi
Photographer Aryana Noroozi joined our team in 2022 as a Report for America corps member and CatchLight Local News Fellow. Since then, she has continued to build community partnerships that uplift stories across the Inland Empire. In this fourth edition of the annual Black Voice News and IE Voice Year in Photos report, Noroozi continues building a visual archive that reflects the breadth of life in the Inland Empire – community members experiencing, celebrating, uplifting, and organizing for equity and justice.