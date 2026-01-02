Overview:The Indiana Hoosiers, led by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 38-3 in the 2026 Rose Bowl Game. The Hoosiers’ offense was on full display with Mendoza completing 14 of 16 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. The Hoosiers’ defense also shined, limiting Alabama to just one field goal. Indiana’s dream season continues as they will face off against Oregon in the CFP Semifinal.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Jon Gaede and Robert Attical, BVN Sports

Basketball legend Earvin ‘Magic” Johnson, Rose Parade Grand Marshal, participated in the ceremonial coin toss prior to the opening kickoff of the 112th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena.

Number 1# ranked Indiana University faced perennial powerhouse Alabama in the CFP Quarterfinal before a capacity crowd of 90,278. Both schools are known for powerful offenses, yet the first quarter was scoreless for the first time since Stanford played Wisconsin in 2000.

Indiana Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza connected with wide receiver Charlie Becker on a 21 yard pass to lead 10-0 in the second quarter, the first of five touchdowns on the day. Mendoza was accurate with 14 of 16 of his passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

“Why should the moment be too big, because our name is Indiana?” Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti

The Crimson Tide had few answers for the efficient and well disciplined Hoosiers, managing only one field goal in a lopsided 38-3 final score.

Most Valuable Player honors went to Indiana Cornerback D’Angelo Ponds Jr. who had a key, forced fumble and three solo tackles. Offensive Most Valuable Player honors went to Indiana senior offensive lineman Pat Coogan, the first lineman to receive the honor since 1944.

The Dream Continues For Undefeated Hoosiers

The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers (14-0) won the Big 10 Conference this season and returned to the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1968 when they faced USC and Heisman winner OJ Simpson.

Their 2026 Rose Bowl opponent Alabama returned to Pasadena for the second time in three years. The 9th ranked Crimson Tide (11-4), always a formidable opponent from the powerful SEC and beat a tough Oklahoma team in the CFP first round to earn a Rose Bowl bid.

Both teams played consistent defense in that first quarter on a damp field until Indiana started to exert their will over the Tide with their consistent offensive play.

IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza led his team with an efficient 14 of 16 for 192 yards and three touchdowns. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA) Indiana Hossiers Celebrate 38-3 Rose Bowl victory over Alabama. (L to R) D’Angelo Pounds (Defensive MVP). Fernando Mendoza (Heisman winner) and running back Roman Hemby. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA) Confetti celebration after Indiana Rose Bowl victory. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA) Alabama quarterback Austin Mack, 11 of 16 for 103 yards in a backup role, could not overcome the Hoosier defense. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA) Indiana’s Kaelon Black led all runners with 99 yards and a touchdown on this play in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA) IU running back Roman Hemby outrunning the Alabama pursuit on the play, Hemby rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA) Crimson Tide defense held the IU runner on this play. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA) Indiana’s Roman Hemby outruns all Alabama defenders to score in the fourth quarter on this play to seal the 38-3 victory. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN/NNPA)

The Hoosiers posted 17 points in the second quarter without an answer from quarterback Ty Simpson who eventually left the game after a scramble with a cracked rib injury. Redshirt sophomore Austin Mack replaced Simpson in the third quarter, but he had Hoosier defenders in his face which hurried his throws the rest of the game.

Ultimately, the Hoosier running attack could not be stopped by the Alabama defense. Indiana’s offensive line, led by Offensive MVP Pat Coogan who helped blow gaping holes for Hoosier backs to run through all day. Kaelon Black had 15 rushes for 99 yards and a touchdown, backfield teammate Roman Hemby added 89 more on 18 carries and a touchdown.

The relentless running attack kept the Alabama defense on the field and chewed up the clock for Indiana. Alabama moved the ball at times, but could not punch it in when they needed to, managing only one field goal by Conor Talty all day long.

“They have high character and we have great leadership on this football team.” Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti

Alabama’s Ryan Williams had 6 catches for 53 yards, Germie Bernard had 5 for 60 yards and Josh Cuevas caught 4 for 35. Starting quarterback Ty Simpson was 12 of 16 for 67 yards until he was hurt, replaced by Austin Mack who was 11 of 16 for 103 yards. The Crimson Tide uncharacteristically could not run the ball against the Hoosier defense, plus two critical turnovers. Total yards tells the story with Indiana running up 400 to Alabama’s 193.

Indiana’s dream season continues in this initial year of the CFP expanded playoff format, they will take on Oregon (13-1) in the CFP Semifinal at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. On the other side of the bracket, Miami (12-2) will face Ole Miss (13-1) in their semifinal at Glendale, Arizona.