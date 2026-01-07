Amanda Kim | California Black Media



Midwife and full-spectrum birthing care advocate Nikki Helms has spent

nearly two decades supporting families through pregnancy, birth and the

often-overlooked postpartum period in California.



A Certified Professional Midwife, lactation educator, and DONA-and

CAPPA-trained labor and postpartum doula, Helms is known for her

deeply personalized, in-home education, her community-centered

workshops, and her unwavering belief that evidence-based care and

informed consent are essential to healthy outcomes for parents and

babies. As the founder of the San Diego Birth Center, she has helped

create a welcoming, home-like alternative to hospital birth — one rooted

in continuity of care, trDAt and deep listening.



In this Q&A with California Black Media, Helms reflects on what it

would take to truly improve birthing services in the United States, why

midwifery must be fully integrated into the healthcare system, and how

trauma, safety and community shape birth experiences across a lifetime.

Drawing on her clinical expertise and lived experience, Helms shares

insights on building supportive birth environments, paying for care, and

what every parent and baby deserves for a healthy start.



What is the one thing we could do to improve birthing services in

the U.S.?



We need to integrate well-trained, super-experienced, certified

professional midwives fully into the healthcare system. Over the last

century, the medical community has excluded, and in some states,

banned midwifery, which has impacted Black parents and babies the

most and limited safe choices. Today, the U.S. spends more money than

any other developed nation on maternity care with some of the worst

outcomes — for Black families especially. The integration of

professional midwives is long overdue.



What does a midwife do?



There are several types. I’m a certified professional midwife and founder

of a birth center. But there are also midwives who come to your home,

educators, lactation consultants, doulas who provide support and

advocacy, and monitrices, who have clinical training and can support the

mother before and after the birth.



How are birth centers and midwifery services different from

traditional care?



A lot of people feel more at home in a birth center. They are often

colorful, inviting, simple, and calm. People also feel more at home

because we’ve supported them from six weeks into their pregnancy to

six weeks after the birth. That’s nearly a year, so we’ve gotten to know

them and understand their lives. This wonderful continuity can help us

identify subtle issues later on, especially postpartum. A team of three

midwives will always pick up on cues.



As a midwife, what does this work mean to you?



This work just fills my soul. It empties me out completely and fills me.

It’s the look on someone’s face after their baby has been born. They are

filled with an amazing clarity and a look that says, “I did it.” And I can

say, “Yes, you did, and I’m not surprised at all because I believe in you

to the depths of my soul.”



After helping so many parents and babies, how has this work

changed you?



I often think that peace on earth begins with birth. There are so many

things wrong with the world that we can trace back directly to the birth

experience. So, if we take care of mothers and babies and create a

community around birth, then we are raising children who will know

what it means to be emotionally mature, to have boundaries and to feel

safe. People who feel safe don’t start wars or get into a lot of trouble.



How do parents pay for midwifery services?



Midwives and birth centers often accept cash, payment plans, credit

cards, and certain insurances, like Medi-Cal. I tell expectant parents to,

“Put out a shoebox at your baby shower and ask for $20 a head and use

that money to pay for your postpartum doula. Help yourself along the

way.” People can also create online fundraisers.



If you were to give every parent and baby a healthy birth bag, what

would be in it?

Education, so you know what to expect physiologically and

psychologically. Take out some of the surprises. For example,

giving birth is generally bloodless, but not vomit-less.

Support without judgment. That can be a partner, a doula, your

mother, a partner’s mother, a best friend, a community. And if you

have to pay for it, then do, because it’s worth every dime.

Additional nutrition. We don’t want to take anything away from

you, but we want to add the nutrition that will help you, your

pregnancy and your baby.

External connection, a place to tell your stories and listen to other

stories. That’s how we build community.

Two books: The Red Tent by Anita Diamant, which tells the

stories of mothers in the Bible and how babies and the birth

experience connect us all and The Happiest Baby on the Block by

Dr. Harvey Karp, which combines science and wisdom.

A little bit of “woo,” because I definitely believe that babies are

incredibly spiritual beings. And birthing people are a passage for

these spiritual beings. So, a lot of education, a lot of support, a lot

of nutrition, and just a little bit of woo sprinkled on at the end,

should cover it.

