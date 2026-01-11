Overview: The US House of Representatives voted to restore and extend insurance subsidies for three years under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health care subsidies, with 17 Republicans voting in favor alongside Democrats. The legislation, which was introduced by Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL), makes tax credits more generous and available to people who received health coverage through the ACA. The bill is now awaiting Senate approval. The Health Care Affordability Act of 2025 has also been introduced, which aims to permanently lower health care costs for millions of Americans.

Breanna Reeves

The House voted, 230-196, to restore and extend insurance subsidies for three years under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on Jan. 8 after 17 Republicans voted in favor, alongside Democrats.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL), based on her Health Care Affordability Act, authored in 2019. The bill made tax credits more generous and available to people who received health coverage through the ACA. The Health Care Affordability Act was signed into law as a part of the American Rescue Plan and extended in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Last December, the tax credits expired after House Speaker Mike Johnson delayed the vote until the new year. Now, the legislation is back on the table and awaiting Senate approval.

“This is an affordability crisis, and House Democrats banded together and delivered this victory for the American people. That’s what this was about,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said during a press conference following the vote. “But make no mistake, Speaker Johnson and Republicans tried to put up every roadblock they could to delay and to stop us winning this vote and delivering these premium benefits to the American people.”



On Jan. 9, Underwood and Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), introduced the Health Care Affordability Act of 2025, legislation that would permanently lower health care costs for millions of Americans.

“The Health Care Affordability Act significantly reduced health care costs for millions of Americans. These popular tax credits continue to help Americans get covered, putting quality, affordable health care within reach for millions of people,” said Underwood. “Now, Congress must act quickly, to build on the historic progress we have made by making these savings permanent.”

In an interview with CNN, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to “bring the bill up for a vote immediately.”