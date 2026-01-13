Breanna Reeves

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated recommendations for child vaccinations, reducing the number of vaccines for most children.

Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill, in his role as Acting Director of the CDC, signed the memorandum on Jan. 5, following a directive from President Donald Trump.

In December 2025, President Trump directed the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to review the U.S. child vaccine schedule in comparison to “best practices” from peer countries such as Denmark and Japan.

Of the 18 vaccinations listed on the CDC’s Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule, just 11 vaccines are now recommended, which include measles, mumps, polio and rubella. However, recommendations for hepatitis A, hepatitis B and meningococcal disease only extend to children who are at higher risk for infection.

Regarding vaccines for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, influenza, and COVID-19, the CDC recommends these vaccinations “be based on shared clinical decision making.” According to the recommendations this means consulting a medical provider.

According to O’Neill, a “comprehensive scientific assessment” of the U.S. child vaccination schedule was conducted, which contributed to the updated recommendations. Traditionally, changes to the vaccine schedule are decided by a vaccine panel of experts that vote on recommendations.

“President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and to take action if they are doing better,” stated Secretary Robert F. Kennedy in the statement. “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent.”

The updated recommendations do not propose any changes for high-risk populations. Those immunizations include: Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monoclonal antibodies, and hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal B, meningococcal ACWY, and dengue.

The Association of American Pediatrics (AAP) has released several fact sheets, addressing false implications about the number of U.S. vaccinations for children as being unsafe.

“We don’t follow Denmark’s vaccine recommendations because we don’t live in Denmark. Children in the United States are at risk of different diseases than children in other countries. We also have a completely different health system,” stated Dr. Jose Romero, member of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases. “The bottom line is vaccine recommendations in the United States are designed to help children resist serious illnesses so they can stay healthy, and our communities can stay healthy.”



California and other officials from West Coast states have previously taken steps to create their own vaccination guidelines as the Trump administration and the CDC have made decisions that do not align with these states.

“This reckless move by the Trump administration has nothing to do with science or informed choice – it’s about appeasing a debunked anti-vaccine agenda being pushed by RFK Jr. and his allies,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release following the updated vaccination schedule. “Undermining the prior CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule flies in the face of decades of medical expertise and puts ideology over evidence. I strongly condemn this decision that puts infants and children at real risk.”

In December 2025, Newsom launched the Public Health Network Innovation Exchange (PHNIX), a new California-led initiative that aims to streamline public health infrastructure and maintain science-driven decision-making. The initiative includes public health veterans such as Dr. Susan Monarez, former director of the CDC and Dr. Debra Houry, former CDC Chief Medical Officer.

The full list of the recommended vaccine schedule includes vaccines for: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), tetanus, human papillomavirus (HPV) and varicella.