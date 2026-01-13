S. E. Williams

This week we learned Donald Trump’s latest assault on five states led by Democratic governors is actually another attack on services to families and children.

Trump has threatened to freeze $10 billion in social service funding to these states that include California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York. Certainly this list comes as no surprise, however, families who rely on childcare and/or other family assistance programs will be caught in this dangerous political cross fire.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has stood toe to toe with Trump, dragging him on social media, confronting him via mainstream media outlets and filing lawsuits against every unlawful action taken by the president that interferes with the administration of the state of California and/or impacts the well being of its citizens. As Newsom, who is almost certain to challenge Trump for president in 2028, garners more and more national attention, he is a growing threat to Trump’s already doomed unconstitutional bid for reelection.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) initially drew Trump’s ire when he refused to pardon a January 6th felon, Tina Peters, who was convicted on state related charges. Trump referred to Polis as “the Scumbag Governor.” Trump went on to state how he wishes only the worst for the governor and the state of Colorado. “May they rot in Hell. FREE TINA PETTERS!” the president declared. The Colorado Attorney General has filed no less than 46 lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D), like Newsom, is purported to have presidential aspirations and has been bold in his opposition to the Trump administration especially in regards to the deployment of ICE agents on the streets of Chicago. Trump has continuously demonized the City of Chicago referring to it as a “killing field. In doing so, he totally ignored the latest FBI crime data report showing no less than 20 cities in the country that have murder rates higher than Chicago. This proves once again that Trump will lie with a straight face in his disingenuous attempts to justify his illegal actions and build on his “strong guy bonafide” held by misguided MAGA supporters.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) joined Trump’s ‘shxt list’ when she harshly criticized the president in February 2025, for his push to end the Manhattan toll program which aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic efficiency. Trump took this action just six weeks after the program’s implementation. Hochul referred to it as “an attack on New York sovereignty” by a self-proclaimed king. Trump also strongly opposed the candidacy of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, for mayor of New York City. “[I]f a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same,” Trump lamented before Mamdani’s election. He added, “But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to.” However in the wake of Mamdani’s overwhelming electoral victory, Trump appeared to moderate his tone. We all know, however, Trump changes his mind without notice whenever he believes it is in his best political interest. New York has filed at least 30 lawsuits against the Trump administration.

I left Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for last. Certainly he has been a Trump target since he stood as vice-presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket with former Vice-President Kamala Harris who ran against Trump for president in 2024. During (and since) the election, Walz has spoken the truth about Trump’s numerous imperfections. Unfortunately, Minnesota state is embroiled in 62 active investigations into childcare fraud in relation to the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). Reports indicate more than 90 people have faced federal charges related to this case in Minnesota since 2021. Walz was thoroughly investigated and not implicated in the scandal. The administration’s attacks on Minnesota officials due to this issue remains unyielding. The Minnesota Attorney General has filed no less than 23 lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Trump has leveraged Minnesota’s fraud care issue to justify withholding billions of dollars in social service funding to the five targeted states by claiming “serious concerns about widespread fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars in state-administered programs.” To add more heft to his justification Trump further alleged these programs may be inappropriately providing social services funded by these federal dollars to those in the country without legal authorization.

Now, in addition to cuts already slated for social programs authorized as part of Trump’s ‘Big Painful Budget Bill’, in addition to the explosive increases in the cost of healthcare premiums owed to Congress’ failure to extend COVID-19 healthcare subsidies, the Trump administration is once again lashing out at his political opponents by attacking the nation’s poor. He aims to freeze billions of dollars in social service funding and in the process, deny much needed support to the nation’s children and hard working families who rely on childcare subsidies. Advocates around the country have called this “an act of cruel support retribution that could do long-term harm to some of the nation’s poorest families.”

Certainly fraud must be weeded out. But it is absolutely disingenuous for the president to continuously target the nation’s most vulnerable, while he, his administration, and his well-heeled campaign-supporting millionaires and billionaires and other dubious cronies are being allowed to pillage America’s treasury at will. While Trump, in the meantime, pardons felon after felon with long histories of defrauding the federal government, among other felonious actions.

With this in mind, I found it laughable to read a statement from Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon stating, “Under the Trump Administration we are ensuring that federal taxpayer dollars are being used for legitimate purposes.”

Few doubt the administration’s action was politically motivated. This comes on the heels of billions of dollars for infrastructure and climate projects that were frozen and disaster preparedness grants decimated by the administration across states led by Democrats.

I believe New York Governor Hochul summed it up best when she decried the president’s action stating. “Our kids should not be political pawns in a fight Donald Trump seems to have with blue state governors.”

The funds in question include $7 billion for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program; approximately $2.4 billion for the Childcare Development Fund and nearly $870 million for social services grants that support programs primarily benefitting children from low income households. What makes this even more egregious is that this money was already allocated by congress.

The Trump puppet behind this action is none other than vaccine denier, Kennedy family embarrassment, and “Trumpily” appointed Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who told CBS News, “The best way to help poor families is to end the fraud so that the money is available for them.” Another among many of his disingenuous statements.

What’s at risk in California?

According to Newsom, the freeze will impact nearly half a million California children and their families who depend on childcare subsidies provided through the Childcare and Development Fund.

On Thursday, the involved states filed suit against the Trump administration in federal court seeking to block the funding freeze citing an immediate need for access to the fund. They also sought to freeze the administration’s unreasonable demands for volumes of data related to these programs.

On Friday, Federal Judge Arun Subramanian (Manhattan) issued a temporary restraining order stopping the freeze in its tracks, citing “good cause” as the reason for his decision. Don’t be surprised if/when he becomes a target of the administration.

Like nearly everything else in America, the cost of childcare is exhorbitant. Freezing the funding for these programs will be disruptive for kids, their parents and childcare providers. In addition, companies whose employees will lose workdays because they cannot work without childcare and who cannot afford childcare without financial support, will also be impacted.

Experts reported the cost increase for childcare in September 2025 was 1.5 times higher than the nation’s overall three percent rate of inflation.

Thanks to the judge’s temporary restraining order, once again California has dodged the bullet of a madman aimed directly at the heart of this state. The current administration cannot continue targeting our children and families.

Donald Trump is a bully. Experts remind us that even without physical contact between the bully and the target of their aggressor, those bullied are still impacted and may carry the emotional damages of their experience forever.

How long will America continue to be bullied? It is up to us to decide.

Of course, this is just my opinion. I’m keeping it real.