Taking care of your health shouldn’t wait until you’re already sick. Medi-Cal gives California adults — including Black families, seniors, parents, and caregivers — access to free or low-cost care designed to help people stay healthy, not just treat illness. However, many Medi-Cal members are not using benefits they already qualify for, including dental checkups, vision exams, medications, and preventive screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer.

Medi-Cal is one of California’s most dependable health programs. And there’s never been a better time to take advantage of these benefits. The California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), which oversees Medi-Cal, confirms that most members will keep all of their benefits in 2025–26, including preventive care, dental and vision services, mental health support, and prescription coverage.

Medi-Cal provides health coverage to more than 14 million Californians, more than one-third of the state’s population. Over the past decade, eligibility has expanded, strengthening one of the nation’s largest health safety nets.

Why Preventive Care Matters — Especially for Black Adults

Black Californians are more likely to live with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, kidney disease, or vision loss, yet are less likely to schedule regular checkups or use dental and vision benefits — even when those services are fully covered by Medi-Cal.

State data show that only about 40% of adults on Medi-Cal had a dental visit last year, and fewer than 30% used vision benefits for eye exams or glasses. Many adults delay care until pain, infection, or vision loss occurs, when treatment can become more complicated.

Preventive care protects long-term health, independence, and family stability. Using Medi-Cal benefits early can help people manage conditions before they become emergencies.

What Medi-Cal Covers for Adults

Medi-Cal covers a full range of services, including annual checkups and screenings; vision exams and medically necessary glasses or contact lenses; dental care such as cleanings, X-rays, fillings, root canals, and dentures; mental health services; prescription medications; and hospital and emergency care. Most services are free or have no copayments for adults who meet income requirements.

How to Use Dental and Vision Benefits

Adults can access dental care through Medi-Cal Dental, which covers cleanings, exams, X-rays, fillings, and dentures at little or no cost. To find a dentist, visit SmileCalifornia.org or call 1-800-322-6384.

Vision care is just as easy to access. Medi-Cal health plan members can schedule eye exams and glasses by calling the number on the back of their Medi-Cal ID card or by contacting the Medi-Cal Member Help Line at 1-800-541-5555.

CalAIM is Transforming How Care Works for Medi-Cal Members

Through CalAIM (California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal), the state is improving how medical, mental health, and social services work together.

Two major CalAIM programs are helping make better care. Enhanced Care Management (ECM) provides a personal care manager who helps coordinate appointments, medications, and follow-up care. Community Supports offer services such as asthma home visits, medically tailored meals, and assistance transitioning from homelessness.These programs are designed to keep you healthy and supported—body, mind, and home. Ask your health plan to find out if you qualify.

Important Changes Coming in 2026

For most Medi-Cal members, nothing will change in 2026. However, starting in January 2026, undocumented adults and certain adult immigrants will no longer be able to newly apply for full-scope Medi-Cal based on immigration status. Beginning in July 2026, undocumented adults and some adults with certain immigration statuses will lose their dental benefits, people affected by those changes can continue to use their benefits until July. Emergency services and pregnancy-related care will remain available, regardless of immigration status. Youth under age 19 and pregnant people (and up to 12 months after their pregnancy ends) remain eligible for full-scope Medi-Cal, including dental.

Current Medi-Cal members will keep their coverage as long as they continue to meet eligibility requirements, including income and California residency. More information is available at www.dhcs.ca.gov/Medi-Cal/Pages/changes.aspx.

How to Get Care — Today

If you already have Medi-Cal, call your health plan to schedule a checkup or ask about dental, vision, or specialist care. For a full list of plans, visit the Medi-Cal Health Plan Directory at dhcs.ca.gov.

If you are unsure which plan you have, call 1-800-541-5555. If you do not have Medi-Cal, you can apply at BenefitsCal.com or contact the Riverside County Medi-Cal office at (877) 410-8827 or the San Bernardino County Medi-Cal office at (877) 410-8829.

Ready to Take the Next Step?

If you have Medi-Cal, now is a good time to use the benefits you already have. Schedule a checkup, dental cleaning, or eye exam, and contact your Medi-Cal health plan or the Medi-Cal Member Help Line at 1-800-541-5555 if you need help getting started.