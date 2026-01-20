Overview: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will introduce a $45 fee for passengers without acceptable forms of identification to use a modernized alternative identity verification system, called TSA ConfirmID, starting February 1, 2026. The system will establish identity at security checkpoints. Travelers are urged to update their ID at their local DMV as soon as possible. There are many other acceptable forms of ID for air travel. TSA also introduced new air travel policies for 2026, including stricter carry-on bag policies and new rules for portable chargers and liquid restrictions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ellen Perrault

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced in December that it will refer all passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID and still want to fly with an option to pay a $45 fee to use a modernized alternative identity verification system. The verification system—TSA ConfirmID—will establish identity at security checkpoints beginning on February 1, 2026.

Travelers will be able to pay $45 to use TSA ConfirmID for a 10-day travel period. TSA urges travelers who do not have a REAL ID to schedule an appointment at their local DMV to update their ID as soon as possible.

There are many acceptable forms of ID for air travel. They include REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (a temporary driver’s license is not an acceptable form of identification); a state-issued Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID); U.S. passport; U.S. passport card; DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST); U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents; Permanent resident card; Border crossing card; aAn acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs); HSPD-12 PIV card; Foreign government-issued passport; Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card; Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC); U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766); U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential; or a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

All travelers without an acceptable ID, including those who present a non-REAL ID-compliant state driver’s license or ID, will be referred to the optional TSA ConfirmID process for identity verification upon TSA check-in and prior to entering the security line. This process will differ airport to airport, and TSA is working with private industry to proactively offer online payment options prior to arrival at the airport.

Currently, more than 94% of passengers already use their REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification. TSA expects increased wait times for passengers who do not provide an acceptable ID.

“The vast majority of travelers present acceptable identification like REAL IDs and passports, but we must ensure everyone who flies is who they say they are,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for TSA Adam Stahl in a press release. .”The security of the traveling public is our top priority, so we urge all travelers to get a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID as soon as possible to avoid delays and potentially miss flights.”

TSA urges all travelers who do not have a REAL ID to pay the fee online before traveling. For passengers who arrive at the airport without paying the fee, information about how to pay for the TSA ConfirmID option will be available at marked locations at or near the checkpoint in most airports. Travelers who undergo TSA ConfirmID processing at an airport should expect delays.

TSA also introduces new air travel policies for 2026

TSA has another new rule for travelers in 2026. In particular, airlines are getting stricter with carry-on bags. Most travelers are aware that, except for Southwest Airlines, most airlines allow similar size and dimension limits for carry-ons. The new policy also includes checking the dimensions of wheels, handles, and bulging pockets.

Size and Weight Limits

The standard size for carry-on bags is 22 x 14 x 9 inches (56 x 36 x 23 cm), including handles and wheels. Most airlines cap carry-on bags at 8-10 kg (17-22 lbs).

Portable Chargers

Most portable chargers and power banks with lithium batteries are now prohibited in checked luggage and must be carried in carry-on bags only, due to fire risks.

Liquid Restrictions

TSA enforces a 3-1-1 rule, allowing liquids in containers smaller than 3.4 ounces that fit into a clear quart-sized bag. Also, peanut butter now counts as a liquid and must conform to this guideline..

Shoes-off Rule

Travelers are no longer required to remove their shoes at security checkpoints, but they must still comply with other screening requirements.

Personal Items

Airlines are now checking personal items more closely, and they must fit within size and weight limits.

The TSA has banned cordless curling irons and flat irons that use gas cartridges, butane, or lithium batteries in checked luggage due to potential fire risk. You can only bring such items in your carry-on bag. In order to do so, however, the heating element must be covered and protected so it does not turn on accidentally during the flight. Spare gas cartridges are not allowed.

Lithium-ion and battery-powered devices are not allowed in your checked baggage. It can only be in your carry-on suitcase. This rule also applies to e-cigarettes, portable electric fans, mini-messagers, vap pens and wireless headphones. All spare batteries must be stored in a case or sleeve as carry-on items not in checked luggage.

TSA’s list of acceptable forms of ID can be found at TSA.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.Follow this link if you have questions re TSA requirements.