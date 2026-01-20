Ellen Perrault

Anyone can develop breast cancer, regardless of gender. That’s the key message from The CARE Project, Inc., a Riverside-based charity that supports breast cancer patients.

“When you hear the words breast cancer patient or survivor, you might picture a woman. But men can and do get breast cancer too,” said Carrie Madrid, founder and president of The CARE Project, Inc. “One in 726 men will be diagnosed in their lifetime, often at later stages because they didn’t know they were at risk.”

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Madrid learned a great deal about the illness after being diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer in 2012. In addition to dealing with her own health challenges, she had to keep her family together. Her son was serving overseas in the military, and she was raising two teenage daughters.

Fortunately, Madrid was able to rely on her father’s support and an extended family network. But the financial strain was overwhelming — cancer treatment drained her bank account and maxed out her credit cards, adding financial stress to an already emotional journey.

The CARE Project, Inc., provides financial support for treatment co-pays, rent, utilities, groceries, and transportation. (Photo: Courtesy)

“I was lucky to have a family that helped me,” she said. “But I met people who had to choose between paying for chemotherapy or buying food for their kids. No one should ever face that decision.”

That experience sparked a light-bulb moment. Madrid decided to create The CARE Project, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to helping others facing similar struggles. The idea came to life in 2013, when she and her best friend decided to take action. The Care Project, Inc. was certified as a nonprofit in 2014.

Today, The CARE Project, Inc. provides a range of essential services to breast cancer survivors, including:

Financial support

To assist with treatment co-pays, rent, utilities, groceries, and transportation.

Emotional support

Emotional support is provided through peer mentoring and the Survivor Social Club.

Lymphedema care

Working in partnership with LymphaDivas, The Care Project, Inc. provides compression sleeves, gauntlets, and gloves to survivors at no cost.

End-of-life doula services

A death doula is a non-medical professional who assists with end-of-life planning. Madrid is certified to guide terminally ill patients and their families through the dying process with compassion and dignity.

The nonprofit also oversees several key programs, including the Men 2 Program, which provides financial support to men who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. The organization’s Man Up To Cancer program supports men who have been diagnosed with all kinds of cancer.

The program was formerly headed by the late Pat Washburn, who became an advocate for men’s breast cancer awareness after losing her husband to the disease. Washburn traveled across the country in her car — transformed into a mobile awareness platform — to spread the message that men, too, can be affected.

“Men, if you notice a lump in your chest or armpit, do not ignore it. Partners of men who discover such lumps should also take it seriously. Male breast cancer is often overlooked, leading to advanced stages and higher mortality,” said Madrid.

The organization recently introduced Adam’s Angels, a new initiative that provides grants to children who lose a parent to breast cancer. The program was inspired by five-year-old Adam, whose mother, Carmen, died of metastatic breast cancer at age 30.

One of the most powerful things you can do after a breast cancer diagnosis is connect with others who truly understand.

“Our monthly Survivor Socials provide a safe, uplifting space to share stories, find resources, and enjoy encouragement (and yes, sometimes laughter and lip gloss). Whether six of us gather or 26, it’s always special!,” said Madrid.

“We are often asked what we can use the most for our clients. Gift cards are perfect! These can be used to purchase groceries, household items, school supplies, fuel for getting back and forth to treatment, and utility bills. Amazon, Target, Walmart, Stater Bros, Prepaid Visa, and fuel cards are an awesome way to help someone in treatment,” she said.