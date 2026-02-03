Overview: A three-judge panel has denied Republican and DOJ requests to block California’s new congressional maps for the 2026 Mid-term Election. The maps were in response to Texas’ redrawing of Congressional seats at the request of Donald Trump, which was intended to switch five congressional seats from Democrats to Republicans. California’s goal is to redistrict as a way to create five new seats that favor Democrats in the state and away from Republican control as a way to offset the additional Republican seats created by redistricting efforts in Texas.

Ellen Perrault

On Wednesday, Jan. 14, a three judge panel denied requests from Republicans and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to block the new congressional maps for California to be used for the 2026 Mid-term Election.

Republicans, in partnership with the DOJ, accused CA of violating the Constitution by using race as the trigger for the state’s redistricting effort. However, CA’s redistricting initiative was in response to the redrawing of Congressional seats in the state of Texas at the request of Donald Trump. Trump’s push on Texas Republicans is intended to switch five congressional seats from the Democrats to Republicans.

Democrats cried foul, and attempted to block the Texas redistricting changes in the courts. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court where the right-leaning justices allowed the Texas redistricting effort to stand.

Meanwhile, in a special election in November, 2025, CA voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 50, which called for voter approval to implement a similar redistricting effort in CA. CA’s goal—to redistrict as a way to create five new seats that favor Democrats in the state and away from Republican control as a way to offset the additional Republican seats created by redistricting efforts in Texas.

Right away, Republicans, with support of the DOJ, began working to block CA’s redistricting efforts claiming it was race related and sought an injunction to block CA from moving forward. Last Wednesday, theRepublican efforts fell short in federal court.

Republican Held Congressional Seats in CA that Now Favor of Democrats Due to Propositon 50

California’s new map was a response to redistricting in Texas, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stating in July, “We have got to fight fire with fire.” Texas became the first state to enact new congressional district boundaries ahead of the 2026 elections on Aug. 29. That map shifts five Democratic districts toward Republicans according to 2024 presidential election results. (source: Ballotpedia.com

“We find that [the] Challengers have failed to show that racial gerrymandering occurred, and we conclude that there is no basis for issuing a preliminary injunction,” the judges stated in their ruling.” They continued, “Our conclusion probably seems obvious to anyone who followed the news in the summer and fall of 2025.” This statement refers to the president’s pressure on Texas to redistrict and CA Governor Gavin Newsom’s response with the successful passage of Proposition 50 in a special election in November 2025, authorizing California to do the same.

New Congressional Districts (AB604)

The administration now has the option of taking its complaint against CA to the Supreme Court. However, court watchers suggest this option seems unlikely since the high court ruled in favor of Texas, basically giving a green light to CA and other states to do the same.

In its ruling, the court also stated that the impetus for the adoption of the Texas map—like the CA redistricting initiative that followed—was to create a partisan advantage “pure and simple.”