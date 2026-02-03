Jon D. Gaede, BVN Sports

The journey toward the 2028 Olympic Summer Games in Los Angeles reached another key milestone with the gathering of some 300 Olympians and Paralympians, joined by key leadership at the peristyle end of the Coliseum, to launch registration of the LA28 ticket draw for the public through the link Tickets.LA28.org.

This is the first step to secure a future time slot for LA28 Olympic events. Athletes representing 28 different Olympic games from 1960 to present, joined LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover, Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman, and Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans to light the iconic Olympic cauldron in the spirit of the games.

From July 14-30, 2028, the Olympic Games in Los Angeles will feature 35 sports, including 51 disciplines at over 40 venues.

“LA28 is ready to welcome the world and the most spectacular athletes from every corner [of the world] for what will be the greatest Games in history,” said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover.

Notable Olympic athletes who attended the special gathering at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum included Apolo Ohno (Short Track Speed Skating), Janet Evans (Swimming), Cullen Jones (Swimming), Nadia Comaneci (Gymnastics), Nastia Liukin (Gymnastics), Queen Harrison (400 Hurdles), Ibtihaj Muhammad (Fencing – Saber) and Paris 24 Paralympian, Ezra Frech (Track & Field).

Former Olympians Ibtihaj Muhammad (L) Fencing-Bronze, Rio 2016 and Queen Harrison (R) 400 Hurdles, Beijing 2008 at the LA Coliseum with fellow Olympians. (Photo: Jon Gaede, BVN)

LA28 marks the third time that Los Angeles will host the Olympic and Paralympic games. Previously, the city hosted 1932 and 1984 games.

15,000 of the world’s greatest athletes are expected to gather and compete in the greatest celebration of sport, culture and human potential. The outstanding venues of Southern California will provide the various stages. The very best opportunity to purchase reasonably priced tickets is through the LA28 registration process. The random draw system is simply the best chance to see the games in person.

From January 14 through March 18, 2026, fans can register for the opportunity to purchase tickets to the events they choose by visiting the official LA28 website at Tickets.LA28.org. If selected, fans will be notified between March 31 and April 7, 2026. The initial time slot referred to as (Drop One) to purchase tickets for those fortunate fans will run from April 9 to April 19, 2026. The cost will vary, but start as low as $28, with a maximum of 12 tickets per customer.

“I just want the journey of the upcoming Olympic Games to be a reflection of this great city, how diverse and inclusive it really is.” said Ibtihaj Muhammad, Fencing Bronze Medal, Rio ,2016.

Important Note: Local access, residents of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino or Ventura counties have a special early access window from April 2-6, 2026.