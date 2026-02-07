Ellen Perrault

Co-Marshals for The 46th annual Riverside Black History Parade are Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of schools and candidate for Governor; Eric Bishop, Ed.D., interim president of Riverside City College; Robert Shields, interim dean, Dr. Robert K. Jabs School of Business at California Baptist University; Edwin Gomez, Ed.D., Riverside County Superintendent of Schools; Dr. Don Ajené Wilcoxson, Black Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Riverside City College; and Dr. Sonia Llamas, Superintendent of the Riverside Unified School District.

“We are honored to have these prime examples of the leaders of the village it takes to support educational excellence,” said Dell Roberts. “Join us in celebrating Black history and culture in Riverside at the 46th Annual Black History Parade & Expo. We can’t wait to see you there!”

The Riverside Black History Parade & Expo is scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“This vibrant celebration features a lively parade with drill teams, dance crews, classic cars, and live performances, culminating at the historic Riverside County Courthouse,” said parade committee chair Russell Ward.

At the Expo, attendees can enjoy award-winning food, diverse vendors, and community exhibits. The Expo Chairs are John and Lakisha Jefferson.

The parade begins at Terracina and Magnolia Ave. It proceeds north on Magnolia, which turns into Market. The parade turns right onto Market and 10th St., then right onto 10th and Main. The parade ends at 11th and Main in front of the Riverside Historic Courthouse.

The Expo takes place at the Downtown Riverside Main Street Pedestrian Mall, nestled between 10th Street and University Avenue.

The Riverside Black History Month Parade was founded by two high school students who were members of the Black Student Union, Beverly Nezart, Poly High School, Stephanie Thomas, North High School, along with their advisor, Dell Roberts, in 1980.

The Expo was created in 2008, before the non-profit’s 2016 name change to the Adrian “Dell” & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR Foundation).

The event honors prominent community figures as Grand Marshals, including recent honorees such as retired Fire Chief Michael Moore (2025) and RUSD Superintendent Renee Hill (2024).

Register now at https://adcrfoundation.org/2026-parade-and-expo-vendor-registration/ to be part of this inspiring event. For more information, visit the ADCR Foundation website at www.adcrfoundation.org

“Join us in celebrating Black history and culture in Riverside at the Black History Parade. We look forward to seeing you there,” said Roberts of the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts (ADCR) Foundation, an organization with dedicated volunteers committed to empowering Inland Empire Citizens through the development of cultural activities, education, and economic growth.

The Riverside Black History Parade & Expo’s sponsors include: the City of Riverside, the Riverside Police Department, the Riverside Unified School District, Riverside Community College, Athens Services, Cold Cutz, Edmonds Family Foundation, Bibbs Art, and Dameron Communications.

For more information, call Russell Ward at (909) 519-7962 or email Russ.Ward33@gmail.com.