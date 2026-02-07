Your support helps the Black Voice News shine a light on systemic inequities and disparities giving “voice” to the community through advocacy, solutions-oriented, and data-driven journalism empowering informed action in Black Californian communities.
Stay in the know
Never miss a BVN beat. Stay up to speed on the latest BVN news.
Thank you for registering!
An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.
Overview: Thousands of protesters gathered in Los Angeles City Hall to protest against ICE raids and the murders of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis. Similar protests were held throughout Southern California and the country on January 30 and 31, 2026. The protesters honored the victims through signage and speeches.
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Aryana Noroozi
Thousands of demonstrators took to Los Angeles City Hall to protest ICE raids and the murders of Renee Nicole Good, Keith Porter and Alex Pretti, who were killed by federal agents. Protests were held throughout Southern California, as well as the country on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.
Black Voice News photojournalist Aryana Noroozi was born in San Diego, California and graduated with a master’s degree from The Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Her love for visual storytelling led her to document immigrant and deportee communities and those struggling with addiction. She was a 2020 Pulitzer Center Crisis Reporting Fellow and a GroundTruth Project Migration Fellow. She is currently a CatchLight/Report for America corps member employed by Black Voice News. You can learn more about her at aryananoroozi.com. You can email her at aryana@blackvoicenews.com.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.