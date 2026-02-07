Overview: Thousands of protesters gathered in Los Angeles City Hall to protest against ICE raids and the murders of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis. Similar protests were held throughout Southern California and the country on January 30 and 31, 2026. The protesters honored the victims through signage and speeches.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Aryana Noroozi

Thousands of demonstrators took to Los Angeles City Hall to protest ICE raids and the murders of Renee Nicole Good, Keith Porter and Alex Pretti, who were killed by federal agents. Protests were held throughout Southern California, as well as the country on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

Demonstrators gather to protest against ICE raids and the murders of Renee Nicole Good, Keith Porter and Alex Pretti, at City Hall and Grand Molina Park in Los Angeles, California on January 30, 2026. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Protesters stand on top of a bus stop at Grand Molina Park in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Left: A young protester speaks at City Hall in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. Right: A protester poses for a portrait at City Hall in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. (Photos by Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Left: Protesters chant at City Hall against ICE activity across the country in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. Right: Protesters chant at City Hall in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026, to express their frustration with ICE activity nationwide. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Left: Protesters honor Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti through signage at City Hall in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. Right: Protesters congregate at City Hall in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026 to take a stand in unity against ICE activity. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Protesters congregate at City Hall in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)