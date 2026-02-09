Aryana Noroozi

San Bernardino’s Black History Parade and celebration continued to serve as a powerful reminder of community and culture this year. The parade that began on Baseline Ave. and Mt. Vernon to California Street and concluded at Arroyo Valley High School with a celebration featuring local vendors.

A group of attendees and participants of the parade who drove their classic cars expressed their gratitude for the sense of community that the parade fosters each year.

They emphasized that residents should show up, not only for the parade itself, but for the broader community it represents, and in support of local businesses and organizations participating in the celebration.

“We appreciate all the supporters, all the people on the side showing up,” said parade participant Bobby Lewis. “It’s just important for our community to stay, to stick together.”

(From left to right) Bobby Lewis, Antoine Lewis, Ricardo Darby, Kevin O’Neil, and Liam O’Neil pose for a portrait after participating in the San Bernardino Black History Parade at Arroyo Valley High School in San Bernardino on February 7, 2025. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Classic cars are parked after the San Bernardino Black History Parade at the celebration at Arroyo Valley High School in San Bernardino on February 7, 2026. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

The interior of a classic car that is parked after the San Bernardino Black History Parade at Arroyo Valley High School in San Bernardino on February 7, 2025. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Attendees visit vendor tents at The San Bernardino Black History Parade celebration at Arroyo Valley High School in San Bernardino on February 7, 2026. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)