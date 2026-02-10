Overview: The U.S. Department of State is reviewing screening processes and has paused visa issuances for 75 countries to ensure that immigrants do not unlawfully utilize welfare in the United States or become a public charge. The Department of State’s visa bonds specifically target not just African countries, but B1/B2 visa applicants, which includes travel for tourism and business. The costly bonds are said to be implemented to ensure that B1/B2 visa applicants do not overstay their authorized time. The payment of the bond does not guarantee that a visa will be granted but the amount will be refunded if the visa is denied or if a visa holder shows they have complied with the visa terms.

Alyssah Hall

On Feb. 2, U.S. State Department announced in a press release that they are currently reviewing screening processes and pausing visa issuances for 75 countries to “ensure that immigrants from high-risk countries do not unlawfully utilize welfare in the United States or become a public charge.”

Effective Jan. 21, 2026, the Department paused all visa issuances to immigrant visa applicants, with 24 being African nations. The update followed the Trump administration’s announcement of the visa bond program announced Jan.1, 2026. The U.S. Department of State named 38 countries that are subjected to paying a visa bond ranging from $5,000 up to $15,000.

The Department of State’s visa bonds specifically go after not just African countries, but B1/B2 visa applicants, which includes travel for tourism and business. The costly bonds are said to be implemented to ensure that B1/B2 visa applicants do not overstay their authorized time. The payment of the bond does not guarantee that a visa will be granted but the amount will be refunded if the visa is denied or if a visa holder shows they have complied with the visa terms.

“The amount is determined at the time of the visa interview. The applicant must also submit a Department of Homeland Security Form I-352. Applicants must agree to the terms of the bond through the Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform Pay.gov. This requirement applies regardless of place of application,” via the Department of State website.

Assemblymember Dr. Corey A. Jackson who represents the cities of Moreno Valley, Perris, San Jacinto and Hemet, shares his comments regarding Donald Trump’s pause on immigrant visa applicants that primarily target applicants from African nations. (Photo courtesy of a60.asmdc.org)

An estimated 218,000 Black residents with immigrant backgrounds make up about 8% of California’s total Black population — approximately 2.8 million, according to a USC research study.

“The Trump administration is advancing the white supremacist agenda. That’s a part of the base of the Republican Party. This is the whole, white erasure philosophy, strategy, to prevent as many people of color from entering the country as possible, so that they can hold on to white supremacist power as long as possible,” said Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson.

Ahead of global events hosted in the United States such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, the Trump administration’s visa bonds could impact tourism across major U.S. cities in the coming months and years.



According to a 2025 proclamation signed by Trump, “any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling to the World Cup” are not impacted. However, fans and spectators who may travel to the U.S. are not protected under proclamation.

“I think any major city in the nation that’s the destination point is going to be hurt. Whether it’s San Francisco or Los Angeles or San Diego, or New York or New Orleans or Atlanta,” Dr. Jackson said. “I think at the end of the day that what makes the economic engine of California and the nation is actually, [] immigration

Though it is too early to know if or how tourism may be impacted by the visa bonds, many international travelers have expressed concerns about travel to the U.S. over the last several months as ICE raids have increased across the nation, with even American citizens being unlawfully detained.

With the Trump Administration’s anti-immigration policies and fatal ICE incidents against civilians occurring, it is an emotional time for many citizens. Jackson shared that it is important for immigrants to know that “we care about them” and “we need them.” Jackson encouraged immigrants to stay as safe as possible, saying “hopefully this won’t last forever.”When it comes to supporting and advocating for immigrant rights as U.S. citizens, Jackson expressed that Minneapolis is a prime example in non-violent direct action which he said is essential during these times.

“This is what happens when individuals vote based upon their own individual interests and not the interests of society as a whole. This could have been prevented. So we have some repairing of our democracy to do, and we have some repairing of our sense of community to do as well,” Dr. Jackson said.