Kenneth B. Morris, Jr.

Yesterday, on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, the House of Representatives dedicated the Frederick Douglass Press Gallery to honor my great-great-great-grandfather. It was a moment of appreciation for the tribute. It was also a moment that demanded clarity.

Representative Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, introduced the resolution (H.Res.137) on February 14, 2025 — Frederick Douglass’s chosen birthday — in honor of what would have been his 207th year. It passed by voice vote. A small number of Democrats cosponsored it. No one objected. In that sense, it was bipartisan.

As a descendant of the great man, moments like this are never abstract for me. They are personal. They carry both pride and responsibility. When your ancestor’s name is invoked in the halls of power, you feel gratitude for the recognition and an obligation to protect the truth of who he was.

And in the days before that dedication, that sense of responsibility collided with reality. Congressman Donalds left me a voicemail about the ceremony. I did not speak with him directly, nor did I return the call. I could not bring myself to pick up the phone.

At the time, I was already struggling to process another moment unfolding in our public life. On February 6, Donald Trump shared a racist video rooted in one of the oldest forms of anti-Black dehumanization, depicting the Obamas as apes. I remember sitting down to write about it. I was angry. Not performatively angry. Not politically angry. Personally angry. As a Black man. As a descendant of the great statesman. As someone who understands the long and brutal history behind those images.

Republican Senator Tim Scott issued a statement calling the video racist. I noted it. But in my view, it did not go far enough. It felt restrained, careful, calibrated, the kind of condemnation that signals discomfort without creating consequence.

I waited for clearer signals from those aligned with Trump, including Congressman Donalds. I did not hear it. And I found myself wrestling with the hypocrisy of honoring my ancestor while standing in support of a man who would circulate such imagery and then defend it. This is why I could not return his call. I knew that any conversation in that moment would have been shaped by anger rather than clarity, and I refused to let that anger speak for me.

I sat down to write an essay about Trump’s racist post. I wrote it. I deleted it. I tried again, and again. In the end, I chose not to publish it. But writing through that anger revealed something deeper. It forced the question I keep returning to now.

How do these Black republicans celebrate Frederick Douglass in the Capitol while tolerating rhetoric and imagery that draws from the very dehumanization he fought to destroy?

And how do I reconcile that tension when the very lawmaker sponsoring the honor, a Black man who has aligned himself politically with Trump, and stands within that same political orbit? I do not question motives lightly. But I cannot ignore the dissonance.

I watched the press gallery dedication ceremony on C-SPAN, where my great-great-great-grandfather was celebrated as a patriot, a champion of the Constitution, a defender of the free press, and a man of faith who loved his country. Representative Donalds referenced Frederick Douglass’s description of the Constitution as a “glorious liberty document.”

That phrase is real. But its context matters.

When Frederick Douglass called the Constitution a “glorious liberty document,” he was not offering a flattering compliment to the founders. In his 1852 Fourth of July address and later in his 1860 speech, The Constitution of the United States: Is It Pro-Slavery or Anti-Slavery?, delivered in Glasgow, Scotland, my forebearer argued that the Constitution, properly interpreted, does not authorize slavery. He was reclaiming the nation’s charter from those who had twisted it into a defense of bondage.

The Great Abolitionist was not endorsing the status quo. He was confronting it.

That matters today. When modern Republicans invoke Frederick Douglass, they often present him as a ceremonial patriot, lifting up the parts of his life that feel safe and familiar. In recent years, some have worked to place him comfortably within their political tradition, portraying him as a small-government constitutionalist or a self-reliant conservative skeptical of federal intervention. They emphasize his self-education, his belief in personal responsibility, his constitutional arguments, and his faith, while leaving other parts of his witness unspoken.

But Frederick Douglass was not tidy. He belongs to no party, especially one that betrays the very justice he demanded.

He believed in self-determination because he understood that freedom required agency and discipline in a nation that did not reliably protect Black life. He also believed in federal responsibility. He demanded equal protection under the law.

He condemned violence against Black citizens and the government’s failure to intervene. He insisted that justice required more than inspirational language. He even led the congressionally chartered Freedman’s Savings and Trust Company, stepping into federal Reconstruction efforts because he believed the government bore responsibility for protecting Black freedom.

When Republicans say Frederick Douglass loved his country, it is worth remembering how he expressed that love. In his Fourth of July speech, he told a celebrating republic, “This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.” At another moment of moral clarity, he declared, “I have no love for America as such; I have no patriotism. I have no country.” His love was not blind. It was conditional, rooted in justice, and withdrawn when justice was denied.

That is not uncomplicated patriotism. It is a moral confrontation.

Frederick Douglass was not only an orator. He was a publisher. He founded The North Star newspaper and used journalism as a moral lever. He spoke truth to power in print and on the platform.

A press gallery bearing his name should remind us of that responsibility.

Just yesterday, Trump again defended the racist Obama video. That defense did not exist in a vacuum. It exists in a political culture that often tells the public not to believe what they see or trust what they hear.

My ancestor dedicated his life to making sure Americans could not look away. He documented brutality. He named hypocrisy. He demanded that the nation confront reality.

And another glaring, hypocritical contradiction cannot be ignored.

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, the U.S. Mint had planned 2026 coins featuring social justice themes, including a Frederick Douglass abolition quarter for general circulation. That design was scrapped by the Trump administration and replaced with more traditional white-patriotic imagery.

That decision was not merely about coins. It was about memory. It was about what this administration wants Americans to hold in their hands and what it prefers they forget.

They were willing to name a room after Frederick Douglass yesterday.

They were not willing to circulate him nationwide this year.

The hypocrisy is mind-boggling.

In the appendix to Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave, my ancestor condemned what he called the Slaveholding Christianity of this land. He distinguished it from the pure, peaceable, impartial Christianity of Christ. He exposed a religion that sanctified oppression and slavery while claiming righteousness.

So when I watch a dedication ceremony that praises Frederick Douglass while the country watches ICE raids in neighborhoods, families living in fear of sudden detention, federal agents terrorizing our citizens and residents through aggressive enforcement, innocent Americans gunned down and immediately vilified before the facts are even known, Black history contested in classrooms, books challenged, survivors of sex trafficking ignored by the Department of Justice, and racist dehumanization defended from the highest office in the land, I hear my ancestor’s warning more than I hear the honor and applause.

And when the majority of white evangelical Christians, along with a vocal bloc of Black Christian Republican men, offer overwhelming political support to leaders and policies that mirror this cruelty while invoking the name of Christ, I cannot help but recognize the same moral contradiction Douglass named: a faith professed on Sunday that stands silent, or worse compliant, before injustice on Monday.

While enslaved, Frederick Douglass knew what it meant to see families torn apart. He witnessed husbands sold away from wives and children separated from mothers. He was separated from his mother in infancy.

He condemned sexual exploitation as one of slavery’s most brutal crimes. He understood how power can normalize cruelty and call it order. He would have recognized the climate of fear that arises when authority goes unchecked, and the vulnerable are left unprotected. And he would not have stood quietly beside those who celebrate his name while enabling the very abuses he fought to expose.

That moral clarity remains relevant. Honoring Frederick Douglass is meaningful. But it is not enough. A press gallery named for him should be a place where truth stands in defiance against lies. It should remind those who stand behind the podium that words matter, that facts matter, that conscience matters.

Frederick Douglass did not dedicate his life to comforting America. He dedicated his life to speaking truth to power and agitating. Honoring him is not a branding opportunity. It is a test of character. And my great ancestor never confused honor with righteousness.

The great abolitionist and statesman already stands in the Capitol in the form of a statue dedicated in 2013, his likeness placed there to bear witness. He belongs in the Capitol, and I am grateful for this latest honor. But invoking his name in a press gallery carries a particular obligation. He was a publisher. He used journalism to challenge power, expose deception, and force the nation to confront what it preferred to deny.

In an era when Republicans tell Americans not to believe what they see or hear, a press gallery bearing his name should stand in opposition to cynicism and calculated deception. It should stand for truth without compromise, accountability without fear, and moral clarity without calculation. Frederick Douglass cannot be curated. His legacy demands integrity as fierce as his fire.

Representative Donalds, ceremony is easy. Courage determines how history remembers you.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely my own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives (FDFI) or its Board of Directors.