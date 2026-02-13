Jon D. Gaede, BVN Sports

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The match against Paraguay at Dignity Health Sports Park featured a flood of scoring from several US National Team strikers, including Ally Sentnor (2), Trinity Rodman, Emma Sears and Reilyn Turner who scored one goal each. The home crowd was treated to more than a glimpse of what the next era of US Women’s soccer will look like.

The match against Paraguay marked the beginning of the 2027 international cycle, as the team works toward the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. This younger version of the US National Team will certainly mature over time. This player combination is youthful, extremely athletic, NWSL centric and possession oriented in style of play.

US National Team Captain Trinity Rodman scored one of six US goals as they handled Paraguay 6-0 in an international friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park. (Photo: Jon Gaede BVN Sports)

Prior to the match the home crowd joined the players in a special salute to all-time great striker Christen Press. Her achievements include 155 caps, two World Cups, Olympic bronze medalist (Tokyo 2021) 64 goals and 43 assists in her 14 year career. She was the all-time leading scorer at Stanford (71) in college prior to her professional career.

Press was a key advocate regarding “equal pay” for USWNT players who won their case for today’s players. Her professional career included the Washington Freedom, Goteborg FC (Sweden), Manchester United, followed by NWSL stints with Chicago, Utah and Angel City in Los Angeles.