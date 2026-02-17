Overview: The 46th Annual Riverside Black History Parade & Expo took place on February 14, 2026, and was hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation. The parade moved from Riverside City College to the Riverside County Courthouse, and featured marching bands, dance teams, classic cars, and local vendors. The event is one of the region’s longest-running traditions, and celebrates Black history and culture through performances, local vendors, and community gatherings.

Aryana Noroozi

Drums, dance lines, horses and classic cars rolled through downtown Riverside on Feb. 14, 2026, as the city welcomed the 46th Annual Riverside Black History Parade & Expo.

Led by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation, the parade moved from Riverside City College to the Riverside County Courthouse, drawing the community together to celebrate Black history and culture through performances, local vendors, and community pride. The parade is one of the region’s longest-running traditions. Check out the event through the lens of Black Voice News.

Left: Members of the Riverside Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Citizen’s Club wave to the crowd at the 46th Annual Riverside Black History Parade & Expo in Riverside on February 14, 2026. Right: The 46th Annual Riverside Black History Parade continues to the Riverside County Courthouse on February 14, 2026. (Photos by Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Youth pageant winners wave to the crowd at the Riverside Black History Parade in Riverside on February 14, 2026. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Left: Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority perform at the Riverside Black History Parade in Riverside on February 14, 2026. Right: Members of Riverside Black History Parade film as they pass through to the Riverside County Courthouse in Riverside on February 14, 2026. (Photos by Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Savanna Sims, Miss USA Global World 2025, claps at the crowd at the Riverside Black History Parade in Riverside on February 14, 2026. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Left: Members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity perform at the Riverside Black History Parade in Riverside on February 14, 2026. Right: A cowboy rides his horse at 46th Annual Riverside Black History Parade & Expo in Riverside on February 14, 2026. (Photos by Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News / CatchLight Local)

Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity cheer as members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority participate in the Riverside Black History Parade in Riverside on February 14, 2026. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News/ CatchLight Local)

Spectators of the 46th Annual Riverside Black History Parade & Expo watch the parade in front of the Riverside County Courthouse on February 14, 2026. (Aryana Noroozi for Black Voice News / CatchLight Local)