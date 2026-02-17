Your support helps the Black Voice News shine a light on systemic inequities and disparities giving “voice” to the community through advocacy, solutions-oriented, and data-driven journalism empowering informed action in Black Californian communities.
Overview: The 46th Annual Riverside Black History Parade & Expo took place on February 14, 2026, and was hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation. The parade moved from Riverside City College to the Riverside County Courthouse, and featured marching bands, dance teams, classic cars, and local vendors. The event is one of the region’s longest-running traditions, and celebrates Black history and culture through performances, local vendors, and community gatherings.
Aryana Noroozi
Drums, dance lines, horses and classic cars rolled through downtown Riverside on Feb. 14, 2026, as the city welcomed the 46th Annual Riverside Black History Parade & Expo.
Led by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation, the parade moved from Riverside City College to the Riverside County Courthouse, drawing the community together to celebrate Black history and culture through performances, local vendors, and community pride. The parade is one of the region’s longest-running traditions. Check out the event through the lens of Black Voice News.
Black Voice News photojournalist Aryana Noroozi was born in San Diego, California and graduated with a master’s degree from The Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Her love for visual storytelling led her to document immigrant and deportee communities and those struggling with addiction. She was a 2020 Pulitzer Center Crisis Reporting Fellow and a GroundTruth Project Migration Fellow. She is currently a CatchLight/Report for America corps member employed by Black Voice News. You can learn more about her at aryananoroozi.com. You can email her at aryana@blackvoicenews.com.
