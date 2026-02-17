Overview: A new pop-up exhibition, “The Legacy of Clarence Muse,” is on display at the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California through March 13, featuring artifacts from Muse’s life collected by Dr. Norman Towels. Muse was the first African American to star in a major studio film in 1929, the first Black director of a Broadway show, and at one time, the highest-paid Black movie actor. The exhibit is a result of collaboration between the Civil Rights Institute and the community, showcasing the life of Muse, whose journey extended beyond Hollywood to Perris, CA. The Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California is not a museum, rather the Institute exists as a “living enterprise rooted in history.”

Celebrated as a pioneer actor who was known as the first African American to star in a major studio film in 1929, the first Black director of a Broadway show, and at one time, the highest‐paid Black movie actor, the legacy of Clarence Muse lives on today in a new pop-up exhibition.

On view at the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California through March 13, “The Legacy of Clarence Muse” features artifacts from Muse’s life collected by Dr. Norman Towels, an educator, scholar and collector, who was a friend of Muse.



The idea for the exhibit was brought to Civil Rights Institute Director, Sabrina Gonzalez, and Public History Director, Dr. Audrey Maier , from Dr. Towels and community pillar, Ruby Greer, who wanted to showcase the life of Muse, whose journey extended beyond Hollywood to Perris, CA.



In the 1930s, Muse purchased a large ranch in Perris and called it “Muse-A-While Ranch.” Muse bought the ranch for his family, but also as a place for leisure and sports. The ranch was even listed in the “Negro Motorist Green Book” as a safe place for accommodations for Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. According to Dr. Maier, Muse also utilized and leveraged the space for his career in Hollywood.

(Courtesy of Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California)

“It’s about the legacy of Clarence Muse, but it’s also honoring Dr. Towels as an educator and historian, and someone that has dedicated so much of their life and their time to preserving Black history, particularly in the region. And I think that’s an important piece of this is. This is another ode to collaboration, showing up for each other, acknowledgement,” Gonzalez explained.

This pop-up exhibit is a result of collaboration between the Civil Rights Institute and the community, one of many exhibits that highlight local histories in the Inland Empire.

“I think for us, we are very lucky in that we’re supported by community. We are not federally funded. We’re not funded directly by the state or local government. We really get our power from community,” Dr. Maier said. “And these are the stories that the community wants to be told, and we’re going to continue to do that, whether or not it’s necessarily condoned at larger levels, because we feel these stories are our stories. They’re important stories, and they need to be told.”

Gonzalez emphasized that the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California is not a museum, rather the Institute exists as a “living enterprise rooted in history” — a special framework instituted by the Institute’s first curator, Dr. Vince Moses.

“It’s something we’ve really prided ourselves on, because that concept allows us to say we’re looking back in history and we’re telling those stories, but that we’re still moving forward to current times, which is an emphasis on why preservation matters, why we’re building out an archive, and also intersectionality,” Gonzalez said.



“Something that we pride ourselves on is that we are looking at Black excellence year-round. It is great that folks come and that we have this particular pop up exhibition for Black History Month, but we also want folks to know these things exist beyond one moment one month, but rather throughout all the work that we’re doing,” Gonzalez continued.

“The Legacy of Clarence Muse” pop-up exhibit will be on view through Friday, March 13. Community members are also welcome to visit the exhibit on Thursday, Feb. 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a special showcase of his collection led by Dr. Towels.