California State University, Sacramento is offering the Cheryl Brown Gerontology Scholarship program for the 2026/27 academic year.

California State University, Sacramento, is now accepting applications for the 2026/27 Cheryl Brown Gerontology Scholarship program. This initiative aims to support students pursuing gerontology majors and minors, emphasizing diversity and inclusion in the field of aging.

Eligible students from the Black Honors College and those from the Inland Empire Counties of San Bernardino and Riverside must apply by March 2, 2026. The scholarship awards include $2,500 to minors and $5,000 to majors, with students at all academic levels able to reapply for up to four years, pending additional funding.

The scholarships, established in 2024, by the California Commission on Aging, address the growing need for professionals trained to serve the aging population.

Interested students are encouraged to submit their applications through the student portal and select the appropriate college or geographic option.

Cheryl Brown, former Assemblymember and former chair of the California Commission on Aging, said, “I strongly encourage people of all ages to take advantage of this opportunity to study gerontology and contribute to the well-being of older adults in California. After all, we will all be ‘old’ one day.”

In recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the field of aging, these scholarships aim to encourage students in the newly established Black Honors College at Sacramento State to pursue education in gerontology. To apply, submit the General Application and check the Black Honors College option.

· Applications due March 2, 2026

· First awards distributed fall 2025

· $2,500 for eligible gerontology minors

· $5,000 for eligible gerontology majors

· Freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, and graduate students

· Recipients can reapply for up to four years, depending on additional funding

Sacramento State Inland Empire Students – Students from San Bernardino and Riverside Counties

· Applications open fall 2025

· First awards distributed fall 2026

· $2,500 for eligible gerontology minors

· $5,000 for eligible gerontology majors

· Freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, and graduate students

Sacramento State is honored to be the recipient of a gift creating scholarships for gerontology students from the Inland Empire. Riverside and San Bernardino are among the counties expected to see the greatest increase in their older adult population statewide.

For more information, contact the CSU Sacramento Financial Aid Office or visit the application portal. To apply, submit the General Application and check the Black Honors College option.