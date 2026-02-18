Overview: The San Bernardino County Museum is hosting the “Black Renaissance” exhibit until March 1, in collaboration with the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, featuring the work of 12 Southern Californian artists. The exhibit highlights the political, social, and economic climate of Southern California and embodies the spirit of the 1920s-1930s Black cultural movement that took place in Harlem, New York City. The SCBCC will also host a book signing event with six Black authors on February 21. The exhibit is a great showcase for artists to display their talents and receive support from the community.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Alyssah Hall

Museum enthusiasts, cultural history buffs, and those drawn to contemporary art can visit the “Black Renaissance: A Contemporary Reflection on the Creative Legacy of the Harlem Renaissance” exhibit at the San Bernardino County Museum (SBCM) until March 1.

This month-long exhibition was created in collaboration with the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and on display in honor of Black History Month. The exhibit embodies the spirit of the 1920s-1930s Black cultural movement that took place in Harlem, New York City. “Black Renaissance” shares sculptures, paintings, and mixed media works that speak to the political, social, and economic climate of Southern California.

A painting titled “Buffalo Soldiers” by Joyce Miles, a multidisciplinary artist with more than fifty years of experience, is on display at the San Bernardino County Museum on Feb. 11, 2026. Miles used layered watercolors and other mediums in her artwork. (Alyssah Hall)

The exhibit highlights the work of 12 Southern Californian artists chosen by the Chamber: Aldonia R. Bailey, Heather Hilliard Bonds, Aziz Diagne, Amanda Ferrell, Clint Johnson, Roscoe Lee Owens, Garry Lett, Lisha Lett, Brandi Mack-Khalfani, Joyce Miles, Toni Stroman, and Annie Tolliver.

The last time that the Chamber partnered with the museum to hold an exhibit was in 2019, and the Chamber reached out to the museum to work together again. Naming the exhibit “Black Renaissance” also represented the Chamber’s return to the museum, according to Vice President of Corporate Affairs of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Nikisha Bond.

A painting titled “Layers To My Groove” created with acrylics on canvas by Heather Hilliard Bonds, a painter, illustrator, doll designer and sculptor is on display at the San Bernardino County Museum on Feb. 11, 2026. (Alyssah Hall)

“This was a great showcase for artists to come out there and showcase their talents because a lot of times our community doesn’t get these opportunities,” Bond said.

“I love that about the melting pot of America, how we have all of these amazing cultures, and when we can bring them all out, it just shows how rich our community is. I love that we can be a part of that and [say], here’s our little stamp, go over to the County Museum, and see us over there,” Bond continued.

On the opening night of the exhibit, an estimated 120 people came to see the Renaissance art work, with special guests like Redlands Mayor Mario Saucedo. The artists and curators of the exhibit were also joined by the Chamber’s President, Rich Wallace, friends, family and other community members. Attendees of opening night came from Riverside, Los Angeles and even San Diego. Bond expressed that she was blown away by the amount of support from the community, as well as the respectful curiosity and genuine appreciation for the exhibit from non Black viewers.

A painting titled “Michael Jackson” created by Toni Stroman, a mixed media artist who shares her perspective as an artist with a disability as a root of “creative strength” is on display at the San Bernardino County Museum on Feb. 11, 2026 (Alyssah Hall)

“I think moments like these don’t come around as often as we would like to believe that they do, because we did this in 2018, and had it not been for us pushing…So, it’s really about us pushing for these types of opportunities,” Bond said.

“If you believe that Black art should be represented, then come out and support Black artists so that it validates that it should be represented…Come out and support the things that you believe in, so that we can have more opportunities like this. Because when they see that there is a calling for it, they will call us more out, and that will give more opportunities to more artists,” Bond stated.

The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce will return to the “Black Renaissance” exhibit at the San Bernardino County Museum on Feb. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with six Black authors for a book signing. A few of the authors’ books will be in the museum’s shop for purchase for the month of February and notable authors like Jayne Kennedy will be at the book signing event as well.