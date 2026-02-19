CSUSB’s Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration Office of Academic Equity will host The Voice 2026 on Thursday, Feb. 26, from 5:30-8 p.m., as a hybrid event designed to foster open dialogue around supporting African American men in education and beyond.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The event will take place in person in the Center for Global Innovation, room 110, with a view-only Zoom option available for those attending remotely.

The Voice 2026 is open to students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members, and all are welcome to join the conversation. Registration is requested.

The evening will begin with a brief presentation by Francisca Beer, associate dean of the Office of Academic Equity, and fellow faculty members highlighting research related to student success and equity.

The presentation will be followed by a facilitated discussion with attendees focused on identifying ways to better support African American men during their academic journeys and after graduation. Community members who wish to actively participate in the conversation are encouraged to attend in person, as the Zoom stream will be view only.

The Voice is an annual initiative launched in 2018 to uplift underrepresented students, with a particular focus on amplifying the voices and experiences of Black men. The program creates space for honest conversation about systemic barriers, academic access, and pathways to career success.