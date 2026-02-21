Dr. Ayanna Marie Amoke Blackmon-Balogun



“The paradox of education is precisely this—that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated.” – James Baldwin

It would be disrespectful not to acknowledge that February 2026 marks the centennial anniversary of the birth of Black History Week, now celebrated as Black History Month. Our Godfather in this movement, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, dared to freedom-dream and understood that capturing and honoring our history was always more about our future than our past. As the second African American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard after W.E.B. Du Bois, Woodson stood among queenmothers and forefathers of liberation—Booker T. Washington, Nannie Helen Burroughs, Du Bois, Marcus Garvey, and Ida B. Wells—who insisted that truth and knowledge were tools of freedom.

From 1926 to 1951, the Harlem Renaissance and the Women’s Suffrage Movement laid a cultural and political foundation for forward motion. Fueled by the Great Migration, the Harlem Renaissance ignited an explosion of Black identity and artistic expression. Even amid the Great Depression, Black intellect claimed permanence on the world stage. Luminaries such as Langston Hughes, Josephine Baker, Duke Ellington, and Zora Neale Hurston shaped a legacy that still echoes. In 1935, under leadership of Mary McLeod Bethune, the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) emerged as a pillar advancing Black women’s voices in democracy.

From 1952 to 1976, the Civil Rights Movement, Brown v. Board of Education, the Black Arts Movement, and the rise of Black Power projected an unshakable global presence. Voices such as Ella Baker, Malcolm X, Fannie Lou Hamer, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Audre Lorde, Angela Davis, and Maya Angelou prophesied liberation and self-determination. Affirmations like “Black and Proud” and “Black is Beautiful” reflected a collective return to identity and self-love—a reclaiming of African roots and unapologetic blackness.

Between 1977 and 2001, Funk and Disco paved the way for Hip Hop, while the miniseries Roots left a lasting cultural imprint. Hip Hop transformed global music, language, and fashion. The Rodney King videotape and Los Angeles uprisings exposed ongoing injustice, even as milestones expanded possibility: Guy Bluford became the first Black man in space, and Mae Jemison the first Black woman to travel beyond Earth’s atmosphere—symbols of excellence and pride.

The last 25 years reflect both progress and revelation. The election of Barack Obama shifted global perceptions of leadership. The Million Man March and the rise of Black Lives Matter signaled collective accountability and a global human-rights awakening. Even as Kamala Harris became the first Black woman Vice President and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the Supreme Court, the visibility of unarmed Black deaths exposed persistent structural inequities.

In recent weeks, overt racism has again captured headlines through reckless political rhetoric, ICE raids, and public scandal. While some whites and Latinos are shocked, many Black folx on the liberation journey recognize familiar tactics—deflection, division, distraction. Yet alongside this, joy persists. There is line dancing, cultural creativity, and even serious conversations about citizenship in Africa. The response remains consistent: recentering, remembering, reclaiming. This reflection is not about headlines but about honoring a century of endurance and progress.

Circling back to Mae Jemison, her life’s work sparked the RLAM Model guiding this reflection. Her embrace of science and creativity—dance and engineering, intellect and imagination—demonstrates multidimensional identity. Beyond astronaut, she is an educator, author, and humanitarian. Her example affirms that liberation includes permission to evolve.

As an educator, researcher and writer, I created this model to merge my own gifts. It is a continuum of liberation offering space, love and support for those on the journey needing a mirror. Phase One represents commitment—the willingness to learn how oppression and colonialism have shaped the United States. Phase Two, Launch and Enlightenment, calls for internal reflection and outward connection. To understand this phase, we examine the science of a rocket launch.

The Science of Launch

Launch occurs when a rocket’s engines generate enough thrust to overcome gravity, lifting the vehicle from the pad. During ascent, it accelerates through the atmosphere, shedding mass and stabilizing its trajectory.

A rocket does not leap; it labors. Engines do not sing; they scream. Steel does not float; it is carried by fire. That is launch—radical trust under pressure. It is the breath between pad and sky, ignition matured into motion.

Phase Two is awakened consciousness in motion. Ignition gave sight; Launch demands ascent. The person who now sees structural racism beyond individual bias begins living differently inside that knowing.

This is not gentle. As the vehicle climbs, resistance intensifies. Engineers call the peak strain Max-Q—the point of greatest pressure. In liberation work, Max-Q is when rising clarity collides with habitual harm.

Some programs fail at Max-Q—not from lack of truth, but from rigidity. What survives is responsive: souls and structures able to adjust, throttle wisely, and endure turbulence without losing direction. Launch is courage and calibration.

The guidance computer makes small corrections. So does a launching life—micro-decisions about what we read or refuse, fund or defund, confront or ignore. The goal is not perfection; it is alignment.

Launch burns fuel—emotional, spiritual, relational. Comfort erodes. Nostalgia tugs. But ascent requires propellant. Heat is not failure; it is proof of motion.

Name the pressure so you do not mistake it for a defect. The world may recast clarity as anger, boundaries as betrayal. Old instincts resurface—the pull to be agreeable and quiet. You may feel the spiritual burden of the unknown—when your soul steps forward but your history trembles.

This is the collision with every “ism” we absorbed without consent—racism, sexism, classism, ableism, colorism, ageism—and the residue they left behind. Institutions trained us to normalize inequity and call it excellence. Max-Q is when those frames crack under truth’s force—the shaking before freedom.

Rockets survive Max-Q through stabilizers—orientation systems, insulation, throttle discipline. Our stabilizers are spiritual practices: prayer, meditation, movement, ancestral remembrance. Modulation means speaking when silence would cost your soul and conserving strength when spectacle would drain it. We do not surrender power; we steward it.

Pressure is temporary. Purpose endures. The mission is not performance, but passage through dense air.

The Metaphor of Launch

To enter Launch is to feel consciousness rise from recognition into responsibility. We lift our understanding of structural racism to a higher altitude—seeing how institutions, systems, and relationships are shaped by racial hierarchy. The hard questions surface: How have I been shaped by this? Where have I sustained harm? What have I accepted as “normal” that diminishes someone? In this phase, the conversation begins with self about how you have either perpetuated or sustained harm within an oppressive society.

As awareness rises, terrain shifts. We question the status quo not from rebellion alone, but from revelation. The clearer we see invisible systems, the more urgently we ask: What is my place in this?

Ascent is both exhilarating and heavy. Like a rocket in the lower atmosphere, we feel gravity—the ache of leaving familiar ground. Yet something strengthens: discernment sharpens; we see both forest and trees. Ignition opened our eyes; Launch opens our lives. If Ignition was insight, Launch is embodiment.

Because consciousness rises, gravity presses. Here we begin the maneuvers: roll, pitch, yaw.

Roll: align values and voice.

Pitch: raise expectations of self and institution.

Yaw: correct for crosswinds—microaggressions once ignored, “neutral” policies now questioned, data we insist be disaggregated.

The goal is not speed, but direction aligned with truth.

Again we meet Max-Q—maximum pressure, maximum resistance. Doubt thickens. Cultural pushback intensifies. The past tugs; the future pulls. But if we hold trajectory—if we trust strengthening instincts—something shifts.

The sky thins. The shaking eases.

We enter clearer air—not because the world has changed, but because we have crossed the layer that once confined us.

What We Know in Phase Two

Within Launch & Enlightenment, we gain a life-altering grasp of structural racism as infrastructure—not merely personal prejudice. We see it in:

Budgets that starve some schools and flood others.



Zoning that partitions health and wealth.



Policies that criminalize survival and subsidize exploitation.



Hiring rubrics that rename bias as “fit.”



Health protocols that ignore pain.



Syllabi that erase origins.



Data systems whose categories pre-bake disparities into the spreadsheet.



We also recognize our positioning inside capitalism and consumerism. We can diagnose the machine even as we benefit from its outputs. We are not undone by this paradox; we are instructed by it. The task is not self-flagellation but repositioning—turning our roles into leverage for liberation rather than loyalty to harm.

We no longer feel compelled to “quote our way” into legitimacy. We are learning to see with a different eye—the ancestral third eye—not for sight but for insight. In African spiritual traditions, this inner eye is the seat of perception where intuition and ancestral wisdom converge beneath surface appearances.

We cultivate an ethical sightline that notices who is missing and who is muzzled, who is funded and who is footnoted. This seeing is structural. It requires unlearning while seeking knowledge, shedding inherited frames and opening to new ones that hold complexity without collapse.

Because there is a rise in the level of consciousness, a movement toward a higher ground, you begin to feel the heaviness of gravity as you navigate the spiritual space. We give language to intuition: “Follow your first mind.” “Something told me…” Traditional ways of knowing become instruments—compasses, not curiosities. We learn to see both trees and forest and to withstand the grief such sights can bring. The grief is a tutor, not the teacher.

What We Do in Phase Two

Enlightenment is born inside but refuses to stay there. Reflection becomes repositioning—of time, money, attention, and allegiance. In this phase, people often:

Audit their lives. Where is my calendar colluding with harm? Where is my budget perpetuating inequity? What do my playlists, podcasts, and book stacks reveal about my commitments?

Practice stillness. Meditation and silence help us hear what daily noise conceals. Reflection becomes inner calibration—the steadying of the soul before the next act of courage.

Practice in small theaters. We speak truth in meetings where silence once felt “professional.” We revise a syllabus to center erased voices. We interrupt harmful jokes and offer language that heals.

Build micro-communities. A book club becomes a policy circle. An employee group becomes an equity task force. A faith community adds a justice committee—and a budget line.

Choose strategic courage. Not every hill is for dying. Launch demands wisdom about where courage compounds rather than evaporates.

Learn throttle control. We pace the burn. We honor sabbath and silence. We rotate roles. We resist martyrdom—not because the work lacks urgency, but because sustainability multiplies impact.

As clarity grows, so does confidence. We begin sharing liberated thinking in trusted circles. We call people in, not only out. Personal awakening expands toward collective impact—individual clarity fueling communal change. We seek spaces that nourish the spirit like jet fuel and deepen our understanding of what liberation means in our own lives.

We learn that transformation is incomplete until it moves systems, not just souls. Enlightenment gains altitude when it lifts policy, practice, and people together—turning personal integrity into shared propulsion. Curiosity becomes an ally. Cynicism becomes a leak. Integrity becomes our guidance computer.

The Research of Launch & Enlightenment

Every ascent must honor the ground it launches from. The research journey of Launch & Enlightenment rises from a long genealogy of Black thinkers, priests, poets, and philosophers who mapped consciousness long before our rockets had names.

This phase of self-discovery rests on historical clarity. We come to understand structural racism as a deliberate architecture centuries in the making. We recognize that our traditional ways of knowing were labeled primitive and uncivilized. In response, the spirit of Sankofa emerges—calling us to recover identity and origin prior to the great interruption. We read, listen, and immerse ourselves in African and African American cultural mediums—music, literature, artifacts, poetry, art, and speech—seeking resonance and repair.

Sankofa is the sacred reach backward while moving forward—the bird flying ahead with its head turned home. We study not for nostalgia but for navigation, gathering fragments of stolen knowing to guide our climb. Ascent without remembrance is amnesia at altitude; we rise whole only when we retrieve what was forgotten.

To research in this phase is to enter intellectual ancestry:

W.E.B. Du Bois gave us double consciousness—the tension of seeing oneself through hostile eyes while striving for inner integration.

Frantz Fanon revealed how colonialism distorts the psyche and how resistance restores it.

bell hooks reframed love as a liberation ethic, insisting education is a practice of freedom.

Angela Davis linked the classroom to the carceral state, demanding knowledge serve abolition.

Kwame Nkrumah’s Consciencism and Amílcar Cabral’s Return to the Source positioned consciousness as political propulsion. Julius Nyerere’s Ujamaa embodied communal economics. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s Decolonising the Mind showed language can be a launchpad—or a leash.

Sylvia Wynter and Achille Mbembe challenged colonial definitions of “the Human.” Molefi Kete Asante’s Afrocentricity, John Mbiti’s philosophy of time, and Sobonfu Somé’s spiritual anthropology remind us that enlightenment is communal and embodied.

These voices teach that studying racism alone is insufficient; we must also study the systems of care, cosmology, and creativity that have always resisted it. Launch reenacts their method—data as dissent, therapy as revolution, love as pedagogy, politics as conscience.

We research not to memorize but to metabolize—to internalize their frequencies until they shape our orbit. Knowledge becomes spiritual practice; scholarship becomes sacred motion.

Cultural Memory of Launch

Ignition sang “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.” Launch moves to “Wade in the Water,” “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” and “Keep Your Eyes on the Prize.” These are kinetic hymns—songs written for marching, rocking, rowing, surviving. They regulate the human nervous system under stress, steadying the cadence of bodies that refuse to be stopped.

In meditating on the cultural dimensions of Launch, I turned to Lauryn Hill, who gives us depth and guidance in three powerful songs:

“Consumerism” catalogs the swarm of “-isms” running through the body politic—ageism, sexism, racism, chauvinism, and more. The song reads like an engineer’s stress log during ascent: here is what vibrates, overheats, lies to itself and calls it stability. In Launch, we use this as diagnostic scripture: read the vibrations; don’t normalize them.



catalogs the swarm of “-isms” running through the body politic—ageism, sexism, racism, chauvinism, and more. The song reads like an engineer’s stress log during ascent: here is what vibrates, overheats, lies to itself and calls it stability. In Launch, we use this as diagnostic scripture: read the vibrations; don’t normalize them. “Mystery of Iniquity” lifts the curtain on courtroom spectacle—procedural theater that confuses performance with justice. The track asks whether a system built to protect the elect can adjudicate fairly. Launch hears this and translates it into practice: audit your institutions for where show replaces substance, where access replaces accountability, where “neutrality” disguises advantage.



lifts the curtain on courtroom spectacle—procedural theater that confuses performance with justice. The track asks whether a system built to protect the elect can adjudicate fairly. Launch hears this and translates it into practice: audit your institutions for where show replaces substance, where access replaces accountability, where “neutrality” disguises advantage. “I Get Out” is the inner separation burn—the refusal of psychological boxes and commercialized belonging. It names mind control, tradition as prison, and the moral choice to live truthfully even at cost. In Launch, this is rocket science for the soul: jettison what cannot survive the altitude. Free your guidance system from signals that keep you circling the launchpad.

Coda

When the choir swells, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” that’s Launch.

When a young organizer studies policy by day and feeds the hungry by night, that’s Launch.



When a teacher rewrites a syllabus and a nurse rewrites a protocol, that’s Launch.

When a pastor turns a sermon toward justice and a board turns a budget toward equity, that’s Launch.



When you whisper, “I’m scared, but I’m still going,” that’s Launch.

Launch is the living practice of enlightenment—the crossing through Max-Q, the faith that pressure cannot break what purpose has built. We rise not because it is easy, but because flight is our inheritance. And every time we rise, we carry somebody else with us.